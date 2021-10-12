"This has traumatized them," Tyrone Belton said of the incident

Father and Daughters, 6 and 8, Hit by Car on National Walk to School Day

A father is asking for help after he and his two young daughters were hurt in an accident on their way to school in Washington, D.C. last Wednesday.

On the morning of National Walk to School Day, Tyrone Belton and his daughters, Faith and Heavyn White, were struck by a car in Southeast D.C., WTOP News and Patch reported, citing authorities.

"I looked to my left, I just saw the front of the Jeep — it just rammed me," Belton told the outlet.

"That was one of the most scariest things of my life because I literally thought my kids were dead because they wasn't even moving," he told CBS station WUSA.

The outlet reported that police said the trio had the right of way.

Belton said he broke his ankle in the accident, his 8-year-old daughter Faith suffered from a broken leg and his 6-year-old daughter Heavyn "had to have emergency plastic surgery to reconstruct her face," according to a GoFundMe set up to help cover medical costs.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on the scene and charged with several violations, according to WTOP News and WUSA.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Metropolitan Police Department tells PEOPLE they're not yet able to provide information about the violations.

As a result of his injury, Belton said he is no longer able to work at Capital One Arena.

"This is a traumatic experience for all of us," he wrote on the GoFundMe. "I am asking for your support due to the severity of the injuries because I do not have insurance for my youngest daughter and both will also need therapy."

"Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers," he continued. "I am just happy that we all survived."

As of Tuesday, the fundraising page has raised over $50,000, well exceeding its initial $5,000 goal.

As the family continues to recover from the accident, Belton said that he hopes his daughters will be able to mentally get past what happened.

"This has traumatized them, my kids don't even want to be outside, even when we left the hospital, they don't want to be out there," he told WUSA.

"It's kind of hard to see them like that," he said during an interview with WTOP News.

