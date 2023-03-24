Father of 14-Year-Old Who Died on Florida Ride Is Starting Scholarship with Settlement Money

"This year been totally rough for me. Physically, mentally and spiritually," said Yarnell Sampson, one year after his son Tyre fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Orlando, Fla.

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 09:20 PM
Tyre Sampson https://app.asana.com/0/1135954362417873/1202177313505437/f Credit: Family Photo; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTzRaRoKiVU Family honors Tyre Sampson 1 year after his death WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando 356K subscribers Subscribe 2 Share Download 99 views Mar 24, 2023 An event Friday morning was held to remember Tyre Sampson, the teenager who died last year when he fell off an attraction at Orlando’s ICON Park.
Photo: Family Photo; WKMG News 6

Tyre Sampson's father is working toward change a year after his 14-year-old son died on an amusement park ride in Florida.

After Tyre fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall attraction at ICON Park last March, Yarnell Sampson announced plans to start scholarship opportunities with part of the settlement money his family is receiving, during an event Thursday at the site of the recently dismantled ride.

"We can send some young men to college to help better (themselves)," said Yarnell, according to video published by WKMG, noting that he got together with ICON and Slingshot Group, which owns the ride, to work together on dual scholarship opportunities.

Earlier this month, Tyre's mother Nekia Dodd announced that they reached an undisclosed settlement with ICON and Slingshot. Also included in their wrongful death lawsuit was ride manufacturer Fun Time Thrill Rides, as well as Gerstlauer Amusement Rides, which manufactured the seats and harnesses.

Tyre Sampson
Tyre Sampson. Family Photo

When announcing in October that the ride was being dismantled, a spokesperson for Slingshot said in a statement that they planned to "honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field" with a scholarship in his name.

At Friday's event, Yarnell also advocated for the passing of the Tyre Sampson Act, "to prevent this situation ever happening again to any child, any adult in this case," after Florida Senate Bill 902 was introduced in the state legislature this month to increase safety regulations on rides.

Yarnell said that since his son's death, he's "just being present in the community to let people know I'm here. Maybe they can learn from my testimony."

"This year been totally rough for me. Physically, mentally and spiritually," said Yarnell, adding: "I'm speaking up for the voiceless. I am my son's voice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Missouri teen died when he fell from the 430-foot ride on March 24, 2022. An accident report released shortly after said that Tyre "came out" of his seat as the ride descended, although his "harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped."

Related Articles
Tyre Sampson
Parents of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Amusement Park Fall Reach Settlement as Demolition of the Ride Begins
Tyre Sampson
Family of Teen Who Died After Fall from Fla. Amusement Park Ride Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
Orlando FreeFall Ride to Be Removed Following Teen's Death: 'It's a Little Piece of Justice,' Says Dad
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
'Multiple Violations' Led to Death of Teen Who Fell from Fla. Amusement Park Ride, Investigators Allege
Tyre Sampson
14-Year-Old Boy's Harness Was Still Locked After Fatal Fall from Amusement Park Ride: Accident Report
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
Safety Sensor on Teen's Harness Was Manually Adjusted on Ride Before Fatal Fall: Officials
Fiancée of Murdered Spectrum 13 Reporter Dylan Lyons Raises Money to Start Dream Family Through IVF
Fiancée of Murdered Reporter Who Says He 'Wanted Desperately' to Be a Dad Raises Money for IVF
Tyre Sampson
Dad Learned Son, 14, Died of Fall from Amusement Park Ride on Social Media: 'Hit Me So Hard'
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
Teen Who Fell to His Death from Florida Amusement Park Ride Died of Blunt Force Trauma: Autopsy
Buster Murdaugh listens to his father Alex Murdaugh's recorded interview, where he describes a suicide attempt he planned, during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.
Buster Murdaugh Slams 'Vicious Rumors' Connecting Him to Stephen Smith's Death, Teen's Family Speaks Out
Tiger Woods with his parents Kultida and Earl Woods at the Johnnie Walker Classic at Blue Canyon Golf Club, Thailand
All About Tiger Woods' Parents, Kultida Woods and Earl Woods
ICON Park in Orlando
Authorities Identify 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Amusement Park Fall: 'Terrible Tragedy'
ICON Park in Orlando
14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from Amusement Park Ride in Florida: 'Words Can't Say How We Feel'
The Wheel at ICON Park is empty on International Drive in Orlando, Fla., Monday, April 6, 2020, after the popular attraction --along with Madame Tussauds Orlando & SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium closed on March 22 in response to in response to the coronavirus crisis. They will remain temporarily closed until further notice. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Ferris Wheel at Orlando's ICON Park Loses Power, Dozens Rescued from 400-Ft-Tall Ride
Celia Ward husband David Ward https://www.cambs.police.uk/news/cambridgeshire/news/2023/march/pedestrian-jailed-for-manslaughter/
Woman with Cerebral Palsy Sentenced to Jail After Yelling at Cyclist to Get Off Sidewalk Before Rider Died
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-denim Denim Bradshaw
Boy, 14, Killed at North Carolina Rodeo During First Bull Ride: 'My Lil Cowboy'