Pete Davidson, William Shatner and More Notable People Who Have Been (or Are Headed to) Space

The Star Trek actor became the oldest person to ever cross the Kármán line — the internationally recognized border of space — when he traveled aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard on Oct. 13, 2021.

The 90-year-old actor said of the experience, "When I was there [in space], everything I thought might be clever to say [about the trip] went out the window."

"Everything else just stood still for a moment," he added. "I was overwhelmed with the experience, with the sensation of looking at death and looking at life. It's become a cliché of how we need to take care of the planet, but it's so fragile."