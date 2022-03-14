Pete Davidson, William Shatner and More Notable People Who Have Been (or Are Headed to) Space
Up, up and away! These stars are among the first civilians to go to space
Pete Davidson
The Saturday Night Live comedian will be the next celebrity to venture into space, when he embarks on Blue Origin's 20th mission on March 23, 2022.
As part of the mission, Davidson and his fellow passengers will each carry a postcard for Blue Origin's foundation Club for the Future and their Postcards to Space program, which gives students access to space on Blue Origin's rockets. The organization's mission is to inspire future generations to pursue STEM for the benefit of the Earth.
William Shatner
The Star Trek actor became the oldest person to ever cross the Kármán line — the internationally recognized border of space — when he traveled aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard on Oct. 13, 2021.
The 90-year-old actor said of the experience, "When I was there [in space], everything I thought might be clever to say [about the trip] went out the window."
"Everything else just stood still for a moment," he added. "I was overwhelmed with the experience, with the sensation of looking at death and looking at life. It's become a cliché of how we need to take care of the planet, but it's so fragile."
Michael Strahan
The Good Morning America anchor embarked on the mission of a lifetime in December 2021, traveling to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, and becoming the first American news anchor to leave earth!
Ahead of the launch, Strahan revealed a list of sentimental items that he'd be taking into orbit exclusively to PEOPLE.
"That was beyond," Strahan told Jeff Bezos upon touching the ground. "I want to go back."
Jeff Bezos
In July 2021, the Amazon founder took one small step for man and one giant leap for space tourism when he boarded the first space flight with humans on board for Blue Origin, the aerospace manufacturing and spaceflight company he founded in 2000.
"Best day ever," Bezos said after the capsule safely landed following the flight.
Richard Branson
In July 2021, nearly two decades after he founded Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson made his first trip to space. Branson, along with five other team members, embarked to the edge of outer space on the VSS Unity spacecraft on the company's first fully crewed flight test, a mission dubbed "Unity 22."