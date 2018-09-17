North Carolina Man Pinned to His Bed After Tree Crashes onto His Home During Hurricane Florence

A North Carolina family is lucky to be alive after a tree toppled onto their Raleigh home on Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Florence continued to devastate parts of the Carolinas.

Members of the family, whose names haven’t been released, were sleeping at their home on Farmridge Road around 12:15 a.m. when the tree crashed onto their house, pinning a man in his bed, WTVD reports. The man’s wife and a young girl were also fast asleep in the master bedroom at the time of the incident, according to the station.

Authorities were able to stabilize the tree and free the man in rescue efforts that William Schultz, assistant chief of the Durham Highway Fire Department, called “miraculous.”

“I guess we can attest to the fact that he was on the mattress and had a little dampening effect when the tree came down on him,” Schultz told the station.

The man was not seriously injured and everyone in the house — five people — made it out and went to a relative’s home, according to WNCN.

Durham Highway Fire Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Just hours later, another unnamed Raleigh family suffered a similar situation. A couple and three children were unharmed when a tree crashed into the center of their mobile home, according to WRAL. The mother said she and her family had just moved into the home less than a month ago.

“It’s horrible … you’ve worked a lot to be able to have your own home and then for [it]… to be destryoyed and to not have anything again,” she told the station. “Words can’t describe how it feels to lose everything.”

The family of five was not injured.

The slow-moving storm began at sea as a Category 4 hurricane, and made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. It has since been downgraded to a tropical depression and, as of Monday, was focused in Kentucky with winds reduced to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

However, although the storm lost its strength over the weekend, the death toll as a result of the hurricane continued to rise.

At least 20 people have died storm-related deaths since the hurricane made landfall, according to CNN. On Sunday night, a 1-year-old died in rushing floodwaters in Union County, North Carolina, WSOC reported. Just hours earlier, a 3-month-old was killed when a tree fell on the family’s home, according to WLS.