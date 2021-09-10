Family's 'World Is Shattered' After Girl, 6, Dies on Amusement Park Ride: 'Worst Nightmare'

The family of Wongel Estifanos, the 6-year-old girl who died after suffering fatal injuries on an amusement park ride in Colorado, is speaking out.



"This is a parent's worst nightmare and something you don't wish on your worst enemy," family spokesperson Bementayehu Mekonnen told ABC News on Friday.



"Their world shattered," Mekonnen added. "One moment they are in denial. The next minute they are trying to plead with God to bring her back. They are bargaining with him. They are angry."

Wongel died Sunday while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park during a vacation with her family, the coroner's office previously announced.

Though amusement park employees initiated first aid, paramedics later confirmed she had died.

The Haunted Mine Drop The Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Park | Credit: Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP

Glenwood Caverns has been closed since the tragic accident, and is set to reopen on Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened and ask that the family and all those impacted be remembered in your thoughts and prayers," Park General Manager Nancy Heard previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

"An investigation that will include state and local authorities, as well as an independent engineering and ride inspection experts and our own maintenance team, is underway," Heard added.

Moving forward, Mekonnen said the Estifanos family hopes to prevent something like this from ever happening again.

"Even through her death, she's going to make a difference," the family friend told ABC News.

Wongel Estifanos Wongel Estifanos | Credit: gofundme

In the days following her tragic death, a GoFundMe was set up on her family's behalf, where Wongel was remembered as "a beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl."

"Her life was cut short in this tragic accident," the page states. "Her parents, family and all the community [are] devastated by this tragic and sudden loss. We want all the community to stand with the family during unthinkable loss."