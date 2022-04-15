"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family," said Auto DR owner Dustin Rutkowski

Family 'Lost Everything' in Fire That Killed Daughter, 8. A Local Business Stepped Up to Give Them a New Van

A Michigan family is receiving support from a local business following a devastating house fire last month.

Auto DR, an automotive repair shop in Ira Township, on Thursday wrote a Facebook post about donating a minivan to the family of Ladarrell Brown and Asia Summers, who were "displaced from their apartment after a fire broke out in the early morning hours of March 23."

"The family lost everything, including their eldest daughter," Auto DR added.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. that morning, local FOX station WJBK previously reported.

Although Brown was able to rescue the children — ages 3, 4, 6 and 8 — daughter Laurii'ell was taken to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries, per the outlet.

According to ABC affiliate WXYZ, Laurii'ell suffered extensive damage to her arms and face, and died days later.

"I can't find the words to describe anything," Summers told WJBK following her daughter's death. "We're trying to keep our minds together for the sake of [the other children]."

As soon as Auto DR was first contacted about the family's story, they knew they wanted to help.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family," owner Dustin Rutkowski said in a statement. "To be able to give back to the community that has supported my business for the past decade is very heartwarming. I am hoping that we can do this on an annual basis."

The family was also given $1,000 in gas cards.