The family says they had access to limited food and water after the Amtrak train made an extended stop in Virginia

Family Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Due to Winter Storm While Returning Home from Disney World

Some Amtrak travelers were stuck for nearly 40 hours when their train ended up making a lengthy stop in Virginia due to weather delays.

A New York-bound Amtrak train that left New Orleans on Sunday got stuck in Virginia — where a snowstorm also caused massive delays on I-95 — on Monday, according to Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV. The train resumed its northbound trip late Tuesday.

Kip and Anna Knauer, who were traveling with their two young children, told NBC affiliate WWBT that instead of flying, they decided to take the train while returning home from vacation at Walt Disney World.

The family left Florida at 4 p.m. on Monday and expected to make it back home to Pennsylvania by 9 a.m. the following day, according to the outlet — however, the trip ended up taking much longer.

Kip told the outlet that the lack of communication from officials and limited resources made the experience much more difficult.

"There's just not enough food or water, honestly...lack of food, lack of supplies, we heard an announcement saying, 'does anyone have size three diapers?' " Kip told WWBT.

Instead of taking the train with the rest of the family, Kip says his parents decided to travel by car, according to WWBT.

Even by waiting out the storm at a hotel in South Carolina, they still ended up beating the rest of the family home by eight hours, per the outlet.

Another passenger, who boarded the train in Atlanta, also pointed towards a lack of communication as a source of frustration.

"Passengers weren't told that they would be staying in the train for the night. We all just sort of set-up waiting to hear what they would be doing with us and fell asleep wherever we were," Sean Thornton, who was traveling back from spending time with friends for the holidays, told WSB-TV.

"During the evening one of the passengers arranged for someone to bring water to the train and to pass it around," added Thornton. "At around 10 this morning somebody went and obtained a bunch of McDonald's and passed that around the train."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, Amtrak said that the train arrived in New York "early this morning."

"The train departed New Orleans on January 2 and stopped north of Lynchburg, Va., due to ongoing weather conditions. Service was disrupted due to trees down on the track," the company said. "We were able to safely shelter the customers in place during this significant weather event, along with providing external food sources."

Amtrak passengers are not the only people who faced delayed due to the snowstorm.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews rescued the last of hundreds of drivers stranded for more than 24 hours by a snowstorm on Interstate 95 in Virginia.