Indiana Parents Say They Had to Get Loans to Pay for Gas to Drive Daughter to Cancer Treatments

A couple in Indiana, whose 15-year-old daughter suffers from bone cancer, is sharing details of their struggle to get her to lifesaving treatment.

Since Jinger Vincent was diagnosed with the illness over a year ago, she has undergone multiple surgeries, including femur bone replacement and lung surgery, as well as chemotherapy treatment.

However high gas prices mean her parents often can't afford the transport costs involved with attending appointments for their daughter's treatment, CBS News reports.

Vincent has to attend medical and physical therapy appointments almost every other day, which requires her and her parents to travel up to an hour from their home in rural Indiana.

CBS News reported the family spends more than $200 a week to fuel their vehicle after the recent surge in gas prices.

As a result, her mother, Analiza Vincent, and her father, Keith Vincent, have resorted to short-term, high-interest loans to supplement their monthly needs. The family has also had to curtail their expenses for groceries.

"Let's pay the mortgage first," Analiza explained was the family's priority. "Let's pay the majority of the bills. But [at] the end of the day, I said, 'Wait a minute, we do not have money for gas.' So I end up, like, going [for] the instant cash. That's our best friend right now."

At times, the Vincents were able to save gas by staying at temporary housing nearby the hospital, which was provided by the Ronald McDonald House. The charity was established to reduce "stress and financial burden for families when they must travel far from home to access medical care for their child," per their website.

On a GoFundMe page organized by Analiza's co-workers to help relieve the financial burden, Jinger was described as someone who is "active in sports, particularly volleyball and softball."

While talking to CBS News, Keith said "it's tough" watching his daughter "wasting away in bed." However, Keith and Analiza are determined to keep their heads up to focus on their daughter's health.

"We're not worried about, even though we can't afford certain things," Analiza said. "The big picture is her."