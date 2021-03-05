"It is like losing him all over again," Cassandra Benton said of her son Wyatt's urn getting stolen

Family’s Stolen Moving Van Found in Georgia — But Son’s Ashes Are Nowhere to Be Found

A Georgia couple has been left heartbroken after they say a moving van with all of their possessions was stolen — only to be found without the urn containing their son's ashes.

Ben and Cassandra Benton are pleading for the safe return of the urn as they process their grief all over again, Fox affiliate WAGA reported.

"We, of course, are grateful our family is okay, but he was a big part of our lives," Cassandra told the outlet of her son Wyatt, who died at 6 months. "We lost him, it is like losing him all over again."

According to WAGA, the couple was in the process of moving to a new home when the theft occurred on March 3.

While the Bentons were asleep, they told the outlet that someone stole their U-Haul outside of the hotel, off of Interstate 20 in Covington.

The moving van contained almost all of their possessions, including the urn with Wyatt's ashes, according to the couple.

Wyatt was born prematurely at just 24 weeks and spent the majority of his life in the hospital's NICU, WAGA reported.

After he died at just 6 months old, Cassandra and Ben put their son's ashes into an urn, as well as mementos from the infant's life, his handprints on a canvas, and a key that Cassandra wore because Wyatt was "the key to her heart," according to the outlet.

The Covington Police Department confirmed the incident in a post on Facebook and posted surveillance footage of the moment they said the male thief in a gray hoodie got away with the U-Haul around 1 a.m.

"If you have any information about this case, please contact Sgt. Allan Seebaran," the post reads. "A reward is being offered to anyone that can provide information that leads to the arrest of the offender."

In the days following the theft, police managed to find the abandoned U-Haul in Forest Park, according to WAGA.

Cassandra and Ben spent a majority of Thursday going through what was left of their possessions, but sadly did not find the urn.

Covington Police are now vowing to continue their search until the urn is back in the Bentons' possession.

"Whatever we can do to help them recover the remains and reunite them, we will do," Sgt. Seebaran told WAGA.