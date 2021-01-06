Family of 12 Siblings Earns World Record for Highest Combined Age with 1,042 Years

A group of 12 siblings has earned the title of the family with the highest combined age.

The D’Cruz family — consisting of Doreen, 97, Patrick, 95, Genevieve, 93, Joyce, 91, Ronnie, 90, Beryl, 88, Joe, 86, Francesca, 84, Althea, 82, Teresa, 80, Rosemarie, 77, and Eugenia, 75 — have a combined age of 1,042 years, according to a press release from Guinness World Records.

The eldest, Doreen, was born in 1923, while youngest daughter Eugenia was born more than two decades later in 1945. All 12 — nine daughters and three sons — were born in Pakistan to parents Michael and Cecilia.

Today, the siblings are spread out across Canada, the United States and Switzerland.

“Though they do not live in the same place, the D'Cruz's say they are a close family who counts achieving the Guinness World Records title as one of the great highlights of their lives,” the release stated.

Joyce told CTV News that the family tries to meet up at least three times a year on the major holidays. With this year’s coronavirus pandemic, however, they stayed in touch via Zoom.

“It feels really wonderful,” she said of their new title. “We’re very proud of the fact that we’re still alive. That’s the greatest part.”

Eugenia, who goes by Genia, similarly told The London Free Press that she’s “grateful” her siblings are all still alive.