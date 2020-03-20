Family Searches for 2 Teens Who Vanished After Jumping Into NYC Creek

Image zoom Manny Flores (L) and Isaiah Moronta (R) NamUS

Two teenage boys have been reportedly missing for a week after one leapt off a New York City bridge into the river below to help save a friend who couldn’t swim.

The families of Manny Flores and Isaiah Moronta are still desperately searching for their sons after the Bronx boys jumped into Spuyten Duyvil Creek on March 13, according to CW affiliate WPIX.

The NYPD confirms to PEOPLE that an investigation is ongoing.

“Everybody is so concerned with the coronavirus that it’s not getting the attention it needs,” Isaiah’s father Oscar Moronta told the WPIX. “I’ve got to do more.”

The boys were part of a group of five who accessed the railroad bridge through a hole in a fence, Maria Urena, a teacher at their school, told The New York Times.

Isaiah, 13, stripped down to his underwear and jumped in first, then came out of the water, WPIX reported.

Video obtained by the New York Post then shows Manny jumping in, too, but struggling once he reaches the water.

Image zoom NamUS

“Isaiah went in after him to save him,” Moronta told WPIX.

Added Manny’s mom Sue Flores, “He was yelling for help; that’s why Isaiah decided to jump again.”

Isaiah’s mother Yvelise Beltre told the Post that her son is “very adventurous” and an accomplished swimmer who knows not to fight the current.

Still, the family believes that the boys were swept away from the creek and into the Hudson River.

Beltre said she slept in a nearby park for the first two nights after her son’s disappearance, while Moronta arranged for jet-ski crews to take to the river.

She told WPIX that police divers were unable to search the water the day the boys went missing because the current was too dangerous, but that the NYPD later sent out boats to look over the weekend.

“At this point, help me to find their bodies,” Flores told the outlet. “We need help from the community, the police department, everyone.”