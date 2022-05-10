Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, were found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas on Friday

Family Says Their 'Hearts Are Grieving' Couple Who Mysteriously Died at Sandals Resort in Bahamas

The family of a Tennessee couple who died while vacationing in the Bahamas last week is paying tribute to them as an investigation into their deaths continues.

Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, were found dead on Friday while staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Monday.

A third guest at the resort, 64-year-old Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, was also found dead in a separate villa. His wife, Donnis Chiarella, 65, was airlifted to Florida and listed in serious condition.

During a press conference, Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said toxicology test results are pending and the causes of death are currently unknown.

"Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope," Michael and Robbie's daughter, Caroline Phillips Fortenberry, said in a statement to CNN.

"We know our mom and dad are experiencing [the] fullness of joy in our heavenly Father's presence. We already miss them terribly," she added. "Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends."

Robbie was a travel agent and operated The Sand Lady agency out of Maryville, Tennessee, per the website. She and Michael both owned Royal Travel, an agency that specializes in "luxury honeymoons, Caribbean destination weddings, special family vacations, and romantic getaways for clients," according to their website.

After news of the tragedy broke, some who sought Robbie's services remembered her on social media.

"I am heartbroken to see this on the news tonight," former client Katelyn Love wrote on Monday. "Robbie Phillips made our honeymoon dreams come true. Sending prayers to their family."

In an interview with ABC News, Vincent Chiarella's son, Austin Chiarella, said his mother experienced swelling in her arms and legs the day of the mysterious incident.

"She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn't move," Austin told the outlet. "Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn't move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door."

Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Hon. Chester Cooper said Friday that "foul play is not suspected."

A representative for Sandals previously told PEOPLE, "It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022."