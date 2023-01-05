Toddler with the 'Most Loving Spirit' Killed as Giant Redwood Crushes His Family's Home

The toddler who died on Wednesday night after a vicious storm knocked a redwood tree down on his mobile home in California has been identified as 2½-year-old Aeon Tocchini.

Reeling from the tragedy, his aunt, Liz Haskins described the toddler as "kind" and "gentle" with "the most loving spirit."

Aeon was often referred to as "Goldie" by his family because of his golden hair and because "he shined like the sun, she wrote on a GoFundMe started to help pay for funeral costs "to honor and celebrate Aeon's life."

"If you ever had the joy of meeting Goldie, you would know the light that I speak of," Haskins added. "His light still shines so brightly in our hearts, and always will."

She added that he "loved to dance" as "music moved his soul" and he "instantly stole the hearts of those around him."

"He loved the outdoors like his mama and his daddy was his hero. He was deeply adored by his family and he instantly stole the hearts of those around him."

No one else in Aeon's family was injured when the trees came crashing down on their Northern California home during the severe storms sweeping across the state.

"I ask that you please consider blessing my brother and his family while they walk through this horrific tragedy," Haskins said.

She added that Aeon's death has left their hearts "broken" and has "shocked and rocked" the family, which includes his parents Dan and Aisha Tocchini, and his older siblings Eden and Danny, "to the core."

Occidental Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Lunardi told ABC News that there had been a "fatality" in Occidental, California, a city located about 65 miles north of San Francisco, following the heavy rains and flooding on Wednesday. According to The Los Angeles Times, Sgt. Juan Valencia of the Sonoma County Sherriff's Office said they found that "the tree landed on a 2-year-old boy that was sitting in the living room on a couch."

Lunardi told ABC News when authorities arrived on the scene, a "frantic father came out" holding the child.

"He was kind of covered in debris, and he said 'My child is not breathing,'" he told the outlet. "We are in a rural location out here, so my first thought was to get him into my truck and let's get him out to the main road because he is on a long dirt driveway."

"I got the father into the truck. As I was backing up down the driveway in reverse, I was giving him instructions to breathe his child for him, and as we did, we got back out to the main road, where I met the rescue squad, and they immediately grabbed the child from the father and started CPR and waited for the paramedics to get there," he added.

"My brother has not only lost his precious son but also lost his home," Haskins added on the GoFundMe page. "Three redwood trees fell on his house and his truck during the storm. Your contributions will sow into a new home, a new vehicle, and they will go to supporting a family while they grieve their youngest son."

As of Thursday night, the family raised about $70,000 out of their $100,000 goal.