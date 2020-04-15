Family Recreates Journey's Iconic 'Separate Ways' Music Video While Social Distancing at Home

Image zoom Journey/Youtube

A Washington family of six is getting their isolation on — 80’s style!

With extra time on their hands as they practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Heller family decided to recreate Journey’s iconic “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” music video outside of their Maple Valley home.

“Separate Ways (Heller Quarantine Edition),” as their version of the video was titled, features Steven Heller and his wife Jana, as well as their four children: daughters Lily, 15, and Violet, 9, and sons Jackson, 14, and Asher, 12, according to Today.

“We wanted to be able to 10 years from now, say, ‘Remember when we were stuck in our home and we did this crazy thing and it was so much fun?'” Steven, 43, told the outlet of their hilarious spoof.

Though Steven stars as lead singer Steve Perry, the father of four told Today it was actually his wife, 43, who came up with the idea in the first place.

“When my wife came to me with the idea, my first thought was, ‘That sounds like a lot of work!'” recalled Steven, who has a background in video production.

However, after watching the video for Journey’s 1983 song, Steven had a change of heart and was immediately on board, with the kids immediately following their parents’ lead.

“I was like, ‘Let’s go for it!'” Steven told Today.

Recorded entirely on an iPhone, the Heller family managed to make sure everything was identical to Journey’s version, including their outfits (which were coordinated by Lily, according to Today), accessories, instruments, video shots, and of course, emotion.

The group also made sure to master all the legendary moves, down to Perry maneuvering his way backward through the lot, the band members playing keyboard on a wall and air guitar, the in-sync, four-person head turn, plus the young woman (portrayed by little Violet) strutting her stuff.

“It was all Jana’s idea. But when you find yourself with copious amounts of free time, you do what you have to,” Steven wrote on Facebook April 5, alongside the final product. “P.S. – Before you judge too harshly, take a gander at the original (which we copied 100% shot for shot).”

After posting the video to social media, it began to pick up steam. On Vimeo, the Heller’s recreation has accumulated over 54,300 views, while another 14,225 people have watched it on YouTube. The family also shared a side-by-side version on Vimeo, which gained more than 260,000 views.

“This wins everything,” wrote one user, with another adding, “This is amazing! Best use of a quarantine I’ve seen.”

Eventually, the video caught the attention of Journey’s guitarist Neal Schon, Steven told Today.

The father of four explained to the outlet that Journey’s tour photographer Mike Savoia recently reached out to him to let him know that Savoia had watched the clip.

“[Mike] said Neal and his wife loved it,” Steven shared. “How cool is that?”

This isn’t the first time people have publicly expressed their love for Journey’s music during the pandemic.

To celebrate the discharge of their coronavirus patients, the staff at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital has been lining the halls as the patients leave and dancing around to the band’s 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin.'”

In Detroit, the staff at Henry Ford Hospital has also been playing the inspirational tune as their patients head home to recover, The Detroit News reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been at least 606,800 cases and 25,922 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times. In Washington, at least 10,538 cases and 540 deaths have been reported, according to the Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.