Following the early morning collapse, 99 people are still missing, while 53 have been accounted for in Surfside

Family of Paraguay's First Lady are Among 99 People Missing in Fla. Condo Collapse

The first lady of Paraguay is reportedly among the dozens of family members concerned over their loved ones' whereabouts following a condo collapse outside of Miami that has killed at least one person and left 99 missing.

The sister of President Mario Abdo Benítez's wife Silvana López Moreira is among those unaccounted for, as is her husband and three children, NBC News reported, South American officials.

Euclides Acevedo, Paraguay's foreign minister, reportedly said that Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill, their three children and Lady Luna Villalba, a worker accompanying the family, are all missing after the Thursday morning collapse of a condo building in Surfside.

The first family of Paraguay is "frantically" trying to make contact with their loved ones as authorities comb through all the hospitals in Miami, Acevedo said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the official death toll from the early morning incident was still at one, though 99 people remain unaccounted for, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez confirms to PEOPLE. Ramirez also noted that 53 people have been accounted for.

Silvana Lopez Moreira, Mario Abdo Benitez Silvana Lopez Moreira and Mario Abdo Benitez | Credit: Jorge Saenz/AP/Shutterstock

Rescue crews are continuing to dig through the rubble to search for people who survived the collapse, but are trapped.

"We still have hope to be able to identify additional survivors," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference.

Still, as dozens remain missing, there are fears the death toll will rise.

"The building is literally pancaked," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told the Associated Press. "That is heartbreaking because it doesn't mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive."

Surfside condo collapse The aftermath of the collapse of the Surfside Condo | Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Twitter

Though the cause of the collapse remains unclear, Surfside Vice Mayor Tina Paul told the Washington Post that the building had passed inspection just one day earlier.

DeSantis said that engineers will investigate the cause of the collapse, but that answers might take time.