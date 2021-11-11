'Horrified' Family Sues Funeral Home, City Over Claim 'Corpse Fell Out' of Casket During Burial
In the complaint, a late Massachusetts man's family alleges that "one side of the straps on the city-owned casket lowering device broke," which caused the casket to fall and "break"
The family of a late Massachusetts man alleges that his casket was dropped during his burial, causing the corpse to fall out and into the grave.
Loved ones of Andrew Serrano — who died on March 29, 2019 — filed a lawsuit against Perez Funeral Home, as well as the City of Lawrence and its municipal cemetery, alleging negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress, according to the complaint filed in Essex Superior Court on Nov. 4 by family attorneys.
In the complaint, family members allege that during Serrano's burial on April 5, 2019, "one side of the straps on the City-owned casket lowering device broke, causing Mr. Serrano's casket to fall into the grave and break apart."
Then his "corpse fell out of the casket into the grave and began oozing fluid," the family asserts.
Witnessing the incident at Bellevue Cemetery left Serrano's loved ones "horrified...visibly distraught and hysterical," according to the complaint.
"Several family members leapt into the grave to care for Mr. Serrano's corpse, which ultimately was removed from the grave and brought back to Perez Funeral Home," the family claims.
He was laid to rest "a few days later" in the cemetery, which is owned by the city of Lawrence, according to the family.
PEOPLE's requests for comment from Perez Funeral Home, the Bellevue Cemetery and the city of Lawrence were not immediately returned.
Serrano's family is seeking $1.2M — $100,000 per plaintiff — and has requested a jury trial, lawyer Danilo J. Gomez tells PEOPLE.
The attorney adds, "Our office provided a video to the City of Lawrence of the incident."