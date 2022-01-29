Jeremy Cook, Johanna Manor and their 8-year-old daughter were found dead on Wednesday after they went missing earlier this month

Family of 3 Missing for 10 Days Found Dead in Crashed Car: 'They Will Be Extremely Missed'

The search for a missing Tennessee family had a tragic ending this week after authorities found all three dead following a car crash.

Jeremy Cook, 39, Johanna Manor, 28, and their 8-year-old daughter, Adalicia Manor, were found dead nearly two weeks after they last contacted friends or family, according to WSMV and a GoFundMe set up to raise money for their funerals.

Relatives of the three became increasingly concerned when the couple did not arrive at their workplaces and Adalicia was continually absent from school, Johanna's sister, Jennifer Biggs, wrote on the donation page. The last communication the family had with loved ones was around Jan. 16, Biggs said.

Then, on Wednesday, authorities found Jeremy, Johanna, and Adalicia dead in a vehicle near a ravine in Williamson County, WSMV reported.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, told the outlet they fell 100 feet after their car ran off the road.

"Unfortunately, on January 26th, the authorities got a ping off of their phone that lead them to find the bodies of Johanna, Adalicia, and Jeremy," Biggs said on GoFundMe. "They had ended up hitting a patch of ice and wrecked, causing them to go down a 100 foot drop off into the woods below."

"Anything will help, as we are having to bury 3 people," she added.

The crash remains under investigation by THP, WSMV noted.

Biggs told WSMV that they are still trying to wrap their minds around what exactly happened to the beloved family of three.

"It was snowy and cold still, and the roads were kind of icy," she said. "I don't understand what happened."

"If I would have known I would have been out looking on the roads for her sooner," Biggs added. "I swear I would have. I didn't know."

The GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for their funerals has raised over $5,200 as of Friday afternoon.