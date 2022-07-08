Alexandra Eaton tells PEOPLE that her 11-year-old nephew Camrynn McMichael "was an amazing big brother"

Family of 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Fireworks Accident Will 'Never' Buy Them Again, Aunt Says

An Indiana boy who died in a fireworks accident over Fourth of July weekend is being remembered by his loved ones.

Camrynn McMichael, 11, of Mount Vernon, was "seriously injured" during a fireworks incident on N. Canal Street in his hometown, according to the Indiana State Police. He later succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a local hospital.

Now, Alexandra Eaton, Camrynn's aunt, tells PEOPLE the family will "never" buy fireworks again. "We will all be reminded, every time we hear a firework go off, [of] the loss of Cam," she says, adding that he "was an amazing big brother" and friend.

​​A preliminary autopsy report showed that the boy suffered a fatal head injury from an accident involving a "firework mortar," Posey County Coroner Bill Denning said on Tuesday, according to the Evansville Courier & Press.

Camrynn's mother previously told the outlet that her son was protecting his younger sister "like a big brother should!"

Additional details have not yet been shared by authorities and the coroner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Aunt Speaks Out After Vigil for 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Fireworks Accident While Protecting Sister Camrynn McMichel poses with his brother Damar and sister Karmynn | Credit: Courtesy of Amanda Eaton

Since the boy's death, Camrynn's family has been touched by the outpouring of support they've received from their local community and beyond.

One man, Timothy Land, even gave up $1,300 "of his hard earned money" to help the family pay for funeral expenses, Eaton tells PEOPLE.

"They need it more than I do," Land told NBC affiliate WFIE, adding that he'll "make money back" eventually. "They're not going to bring their child back. It's as simple as that."

Aunt Speaks Out After Vigil for 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Fireworks Accident While Protecting Sister Camrynn's father Stephen, left, and uncle Bert, center, pose with Timothy Land, who donated $1,300 to the family | Credit: Courtesy of Amanda Eaton

Eaton told the outlet that she and her family "cried" and "gave him a bear hug" after learning of his gesture.

"I know [Camrynn is] up there smiling, thinking he's like the coolest person because, you know, here comes this strange guy just helping him out," she remarked. "And that's just amazing."

Although the family has received plenty of support, there have also been critics — and Eaton tells PEOPLE that her sister and brother-in-law "need prayers and time to grieve," not "judgment."

"They will have to live with losing their son for the rest of their life," she says, adding that the couple "raised an amazing loving young boy" who is very clearly loved by his community.

Aunt Speaks Out After Vigil for 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Fireworks Accident While Protecting Sister From left to right: Camrynn's mother Kyrra and sister Karmynn pose with Camrynn his brothers Shane and Brysn | Credit: Courtesy of Amanda Eaton

"My sister has dedicated her life to Cam and my beautiful niece. And his Dad has turned this into motivation to be the best dad he can be, to make Cam proud," she says.

"Everyone who has something to say please find it in your heart to just be kind as everyone on this planet earth isn't perfect and we all are human," she adds.

Multiple local events have been planned to help raise money for Camrynn's funeral expenses, including a benefit hosted by the American Legion on July 16 and an auction on July 30, WFIE reported.

Additionally, a GoFundme campaign for Camrynn's funeral expenses has raised nearly $7,500 as of Friday afternoon.

Aunt Speaks Out After Vigil for 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Fireworks Accident While Protecting Sister From left to right: Camrynn McMichael poses with his aunt Alexandra Eaton, her daughter Bella, his mom Kyrra and his sister Karmynn | Credit: Courtesy of Amanda Eaton

Eaton tells PEOPLE that a vigil held for the boy on Thursday evening "was incredibly beautiful."