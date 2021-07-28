Family Mourns 5 Relatives Killed After Sandstorm Causes Massive Pileup in Utah

Eight people were killed near Fillmore, Utah after a sandstorm caused a series of crashes involving 22 vehicles Sunday

A family is mourning the death of five relatives after a sandstorm in Utah caused a series of car crashes on Sunday afternoon.

Kortni Sawyer, 30, her son Riggins, 6, daughter Franki, 2, brother-in-law Race, 37, and nephew Ryder, 12, were killed in a 22-car pileup on Interstate 15 near Fillmore, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a statement. The crashes occurred after high winds created a sand or dust storm that obstructed the view of drivers around 4:30 p.m.

The family was traveling to meet up with Kortni's husband, Mason, with whom she shares the children, before the accident took place. Three other people were also killed in the accident.

A GoFundMe campaign was established for funeral costs, medical expenses, and additional support in the wake of the tragedy. As of Wednesday morning, over $290,000 has been raised for the Sawyer family.

According to the campaign, Kortni and Mason's son Blue, 4, miraculously survived the accident. The child has since been released from the hospital with only minor head and wrist injuries.

"Here is Blue, he is a trooper. Some cuts and a broken hand," Mason wrote in a Facebook post Monday, sharing a photo of himself cuddled up in a hospital bed next to his sleeping son.

The following day, the father shared another update on Facebook, saying that his young son was up and walking.

"Blue has been in good spirits today! He has been walking around and playing with cousins," he captioned a photo of Blue with a bandaged arm. "We are grateful for everyone's love and support."

The DPS has identified three other victims killed in the crash as Richard Lorenzon, 51, Maricela Lorenzon, 47, and Camren Valentine, 15.