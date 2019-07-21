5 Family Members on Vacation Killed in Car Crash with 18-Wheeler on Texas Highway

Image zoom Shelby Miller/The Victoria Advocate via AP

Five people, including two children, were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on a Texas highway southwest of Houston.

Five were killed and at least seven were injured in the tragic accident involving an 18-wheeler semi-trailer, a white passenger van and a Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to the Victoria Advocate.

A female, two males and two children, a boy and a girl, traveling in the van were pronounced dead at the scene. There were 10 total passengers in the vehicle on their way to a cruise, the Victoria Advocate reported.

The victims were related and were traveling south for a vacation, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Of the five remaining passengers in the van, one was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, three were transported to DeTar Hospital North, and another was taken to Citizens Medical Center.

The two passengers in the Ford F-250 were also taken to Citizens Medical Center, and were reported to be in stable condition Saturday.

“The white van was driving in the left lane,” Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ruben San Miguel told NBC News. “The truck was driving in the right lane just north of Telferner. For reasons under investigation, the van struck the left rear side of the semi-trailer with the front right of the van.”

RELATED: Nebraska Car Crash Kills 4 Teenage Girls from Same School: ‘It Shouldn’t Happen to Anyone

The driver of the van reportedly lost control, crossing the center median into oncoming traffic and hitting the Ford F-250.

Local news outlet KTRK reported that the van was trying to get on a ramp when it bumped the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the semi-trailer did not sustain any injuries from the collision.

San Miguel told Victoria Advocate that an investigation is underway.

“We are working diligently as a department with all our resources, from emergency management to the Texas Rangers, who are aiding us in resources and any kind of equipment we need to help us better understand contributing factors that led to this crash,” San Miguel told the outlet, adding, “Pay attention when you’re driving. The main thing is for drivers to be aware of how important it is to be alert when behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. Be alert to everything.”