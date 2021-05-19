“He’s a really nice boy, so quiet and he does everything for me and my sister,” Melino Liu's mother, Sosefina Liu, told KTXL

Family in Mourning After Son Drowns 6 Years After His Brother Drowned in the Same River

A 17-year-old teenager from California was found dead this weekend, in the same river where his older brother died six years ago.

According to KTXL, Melino Liu's body was retrieved from a 20-foot deep channel in the American River in Rancho Cordova this weekend. The high school senior, who was scheduled to graduate in June.

"He's too young," his mother, Sosefina Liu, told the news station.

"I'm sad, but at the same time, I'm happy," Sosefina, who is religious, continued. "He is in a better place."

Rescue crews were sent out to the river on Saturday evening when Liu was seen going into the water but not resurfacing, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Liu's older sister, Poliana, told KOVR that the family lost another one of her siblings, her older brother, Paul, to drowning six years ago.

"Our other brother drowned back in [2015] and this was near the Rainbow Bridge… this past Saturday is when Melino drowned as well," she said.

Poliana will be accepting her brother's diploma during the high school's graduation next month.

"He was a really nice boy," Sosefina told KCRA. "So quiet, and he did everything for me and my sister. In the morning while we were still sleeping, he'd make breakfast and bring it to me in the room."