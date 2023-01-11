Family Honors 'Beautiful Hiking Queen' Who Documented Trip Before Sliding to Death on Mt. Baldy

A female hiker was pronounced dead Sunday after sliding down an estimated 500 to 700 feet on a steep and icy hillside at Baldy Bowl, Mount Baldy, Calif., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD).

The hiker has since been identified by her family as Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas. They paid tribute to the mother of four, who was known as "the dancing hiking queen," per a GoFundMe page established by her daughter Jasmine Rosado to help pay for her funeral.

"She's known in the community for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration," Rosado wrote. "More importantly she was an amazing mother of four, a sister and a friend to everyone she met. She is the personification of strength, love, and beauty."

"She was a beacon of light to everyone who knew her and was always ready to lend a helping hand," her daughter added.

Prior to the tragedy, Gonzalez-Landas posted a video on her Facebook documenting what appeared to be her final hiking trip.

Wearing a headlamp and a bright-colored jacket in the dark, Gonzalez-Landas said in the clip, "It's go time! Lots of people out today."

In a press release, officials from SBSD said they received a report on Sunday that "someone had just fallen down" the hillside area, via a call from the California Office of Emergency Services in reference to "an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device."

A helicopter from the department responded to the scene and was able to locate the hiker "using coordinates" from the satellite communication device, officials said, adding that the woman was surrounded by "numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could."

A medic was hoisted down from the helicopter to evaluate the hiker. Due to her "substantial injuries," the medic requested the Sheriff's Air Rescue transport the woman to the hospital, officials said.

"During that time, the hiker succumbed to her injuries," the police explained. After the weather was cleared, Gonzalez-Landas was flown to Sheriff's Aviation and subsequently to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.

Representatives from SBSD did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to officials, Gonzalez-Landas was the second hiker to have died after sliding on ice on Mt. Baldy within the past two weeks.

"Many fall victims are reported on the same mountain in the winter season," the police added. "We encourage hikers to please come prepared and hike responsibly. Wear appropriate clothing for the colder weather conditions and have the proper snow and ice gear with you."