An Illinois family is attempting to find the source of the mysterious sounds that have been coming out of their bedroom wall and keeping them up at night for close to six years.

As each year passes, the Smith family remains dumbfounded at how strange voices and music have continued to play through 9-year-old Brianna’s bedroom wall in the middle of the night, despite having no speakers in there, ABC affiliate WLS-TV reported.

“We hear it audibly, and it keeps us up at night,” Brianna’s father, Richard Smith, told the outlet. “It woke me up out of a sound sleep.”

“There are voices in the wall and I don’t know what it is,” Brianna added.

The Lockport family said they typically hear these sounds, which seem to be coming from a talk radio station, during the late hours of the night and into the early morning.

They have even reported the mysterious noises to the local police department, according to WLS.

In reports obtained by the outlet, an officer wrote that he heard “voices and music” coming from the walls that seemed to be “talking about Christ.”

The officer later claimed he heard a commercial for the Christian radio station AM 1160, according to the police report.

To prove his claims, Smith recorded the strange sounds on his phone and showed them to WLS in a recording in which some music and a pastor’s muffled speaking could be heard.

“He is praying over someone for healing,” the Lockport father explained to the outlet, adding of the music playing, “It’s one of our favorite songs, but not at 10 o’clock at night.”

After investigating the matter on his own, which included tearing up Brianna’s bedroom walls to inspect the area and electrical grounding, Smith told police he believes the noises are likely coming from a nearby radio tower, according to WLS.

An engineer from AM 1160, owned by Salem Media Group, was sent out to the Smith’s residence to look into the issue — but even he could not come up with an answer.

“He said, ‘I got to be honest with you. I don’t know what is acting as a speaker. There is nothing I can explain of why you’re actually hearing it,'” Smith recalled to WLS.

“Sometimes when we think we’ve arrived at a solution, the next season comes around, and it’s back,” Smith continued.

Though not affiliated with the Christian radio station, Patrick Berger, a director of engineering for Cumulus Media, spoke to WLS and said the random noise occurrence isn’t as rare as one would think.

“It doesn’t happen all the time, but it does,” he explained to the outlet. “When it comes to something like this, there is a small amount of people who actually have experience.. AM is a wild thing.”

Berger also explained that there may be corroded piping, ductwork, or a certain placement of metal beneath the walls that is causing the sounds, and that the Federal Communications Commission has rules in place that state they have no obligation to help.

“The metal could act like a speaker. That is what they are hearing,” he told WLS, suggesting that the Smith family should ultimately look into hiring an experienced engineer.

While the Smiths continue to look for an answer from radio experts, Brianna said she has been sleeping in her parents’ bedroom until the strange sounds are gone for good.

A spokesperson for Salem Media Group, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Lockport Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.