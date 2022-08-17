'Doesn't Seem Real': Family, Friends Grieve 2 Brothers Who Jumped from ''Jaws' Bridge'

Loved ones are grieving two young brothers who were lost after jumping off a bridge on Martha's Vineyard that was featured in Jaws.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said Tavaris Bulgin, 26, and Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, went missing Sunday night after leaping off the popular Massachusetts bridge, according to NBC Boston and The Vineyard Gazette.

Tavaris' body was recovered Monday morning, while Tavaughn remains missing, the outlets reported.

"It doesn't seem real," family friend Marsha Green told NBC Boston. "It was really a surreal thing to hear."

The district attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Originally from Jamaica, Tavaris and Tavaughn were renting a house in Martha's Vineyard while working at a restaurant on the island this summer, according to NBC Boston.

Edgartown police chief Bruce McNamee has confirmed that the brothers were employees at Nomans, a restaurent in Oak Bluffs, per the Gazette.

O'Keefe said Tavaris and Tavaughn were among four people who jumped from the bridge, and began to struggle in the current as they struggled to reach shore, per the reports.

Officials suspended the search for Tavaughn on Tuesday due to hazardous conditions, and will "assess weather conditions on a day-to-day basis to determine when conditions are safe for divers to resume," according to the The Boston Globe.

A vigil for the brothers was held in Clarendon on Monday for the two victims, according to The Jamaica Gleaner.

The brothers' parents "are in absolute shock" over the tragedy, Green told the outlet. "They had to actually be taken to the hospital in Jamaica when they found out," she explained.

Green claims neither man was intoxicated when they jumped off the American Legion Memorial Bridge, also known as Jaws Bridge, which connects the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown.

"They were just out to have a good time," she told the outlet.

George described the victims as "the two nicest kids" who were "godly, fun and full of life," according to CBS affiliate WBZ-TV.

A GoFundme campaign for the brothers' family says Tavaris "was a beloved school teacher" and Tavaughn was both "a musical prodigy" and "gifted" athlete.

"Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued," the description says.

Additionally, Tavaris and Tavaughn would "always send money down to help" their father's ministry, which they "were very, very involved" in, Green told NBC Boston.

"Their enthusiasm for life, commitment to God and their church, and impact on their community are how family and friends remember them," the GoFundMe says.

"They leave an unforgettable mark on the community of Martha's Vineyard, their hometown of Clarendon and the entire country of Jamaica," the GoFundMe organizer wrote.