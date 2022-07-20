When news spread that Jinger Vincent's cash-strapped parents were spending more than $200 a week to fuel their vehicle after the recent surge in gas prices, hundreds of strangers donated over $70,000

Family Forced to Get Loans to Drive Daughter to Cancer Treatments Is 'In Shock' Over Outpouring of Support

Keith Vincent admits that he never expected anything to come from the TV interview that he and his family did a week ago, discussing their decision take out loans to pay for transportation costs to drive their 15-year-old daughter Jinger to her cancer treatments.

"We just wanted to get the story out that there are so many families like ours who are hurting nowadays because of gas prices and the economy," Vincent — who has been spending $200 a week on gas — tells PEOPLE. "We knew we weren't the only ones."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But within days of the interview airing on CBS Evening News, their long-dormant GoFundMe page — which coworkers of Ginger's mom, Analiza, started a year and a half ago to help the rural Indiana family — suddenly exploded with donations.

"We had been going downhill fast," says Vincent, who had begun relying on short-term, high-interest loans to help cover their transportation costs for weekly one-hour drives from their home in Knox to a medical facility in South Bend.

The couple was stunned by the outpouring of support that began flooding in. After four days — and over 850 donations — they suddenly had more $70,000.

"We're just so overwhelmed with the generosity of people," says Vincent, whose daughter, a competitive athlete, was diagnosed with bone cancer over a year ago.

Family Struggles to Afford Gas Needed to Take Daughter to Cancer Treatment Appointment. https://www.gofundme.com/f/b6p34-vincent-family. GoFundMe Jinger Vincent | Credit: GoFundMe

"We can't believe it," he continues. "We're humbled and in shock. It's just mind-boggling. We've suddenly got some breathing room now. We're not worried about losing the house or where the next groceries are going to come from."

Now Jinger is expressing her appreciation in a video the family has asked PEOPLE to share with readers.

"I'm here to say thank you — a massive, massive thank you to everyone," the 15-year-old says in the clip above. "We cannot express enough how thankful we are, how much gratitude and appreciation we have towards everyone."

Jinger adds that she's "heart-warmed" by all the thoughtful messages people have been sharing with her family.

Thanks to the support, visits to the gas station have suddenly become much less stressful for the family, who has often relied on temporary housing from the Ronald McDonald House, located near the hospital where Ginger has been receiving chemotherapy and medical treatments.

"Going to the pump became a mental battle," says Vincent, whose wife has now discontinued their GoFundMe page and is urging people to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. "We always knew we were going to put gas in the car no matter what to get Jinger to her appointments, but we skimped on so many other things. There's bills out there we haven't paid, but we're slowly catching up with everything."

Besides helping to pay those bills, the family's recent media exposure — and the accompanying attention — has also helped lift Jinger's spirits.