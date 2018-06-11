Family of Five Killed in Apparent Cabin Explosion in Washington: 'The House Burst Into Flames'

A family of five on vacation was killed Sunday morning after their rental cabin apparently exploded near Brinnon, Washington, PEOPLE confirms.

Brinnon Fire Department officials arrived at the location around 1 a.m. local time and found the cabin “totally engulfed in flames,” Fire Chief Tim Manly tells PEOPLE. It took officials about an hour to put out the fire. They initially found two adult bodies in the remnants of the cabin.

“Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and stated the hillside was on fire and the house, a small rental cabin, was gone,” fire officials said in a statement. Later in the day, firefighters found the bodies of three “small” children, Manly says.

No foul play is suspected in the incident, and Manly says officials are working to determine whether an exploded propane tank caused the blaze. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working to determine the cause of the fire.

RELATED: Hero Pit Bull Saves Family from Building Fire and Pulls Baby to Safety Using the Child’s Diaper

Neither the names nor ages of the deceased have been released, but Manly says the family often vacationed at the cabin.

“They are residents of Washington… they come up quite frequently to Brinnon and vacation there for weekends and during the weekends,” Manly says of the family. “They’re familiar to the neighborhood. The children play with the children in the neighborhood.”

The cabin appeared to be about 250 square feet, according to KIRO.

“The house burst into flames,” a spokesperson for the fire department tells PEOPLE. “Maybe there was no house left.”