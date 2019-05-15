Image zoom Getty

Looking to get rich? Try heading to Australia!

An Australian family on a Mother’s Day walk came across a 20-ounce gold nugget estimated to be worth at least $35,000 Australian dollars, or just over $24,000 U.S. dollars.

The family was on a stroll in the outskirts of Bendigo, a city in southern Australia, with their dog named Lucky when they found the nugget, according to the Bendigo Advertiser.

“It was Mother’s Day morning and we decided to go for a walk,” the father, who has opted to remain anonymous, told the outlet. “Mum actually stayed at home, so me, my two daughters and Lucky were just walking along.”

He continued: “I actually walked right past [the nugget], but my daughter pretty much kicked it as she was walking. She then goes, ‘Dad, is this gold?’ I said, ‘I think it might be.'”

RELATED: Woman Paralyzed in Car Accident 9 Years Ago Graduates as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

The family has since had the nugget assessed by experts, who confirmed it was gold and estimated the worth at $35,000 AUD, according to the Advertiser.

“We’ve come on some tough times so it’s really good because we’ve been struggling financially. It couldn’t be better timing really,” the father told the Advertiser, adding that they did plan to sell the nugget eventually.

The father also said that the family plans on returning to the area where they found this nugget and search for more: “Usually when you find a nugget that big, there will be more gold around, so hopefully that’s the case,” he said.

RELATED: Uber Introduces New ‘Quiet Mode’ Feature for Riders Who Don’t Want to Talk to Their Drivers

According to the New Zealand Herald, this is not the first time an Australian has come across a lucrative gold nugget.

The newspaper reports that a nugget worth $110,000 AUD (about $76,000 USD) was found last September. According to outlet, eight of the world’s 10 largest gold nuggets ever found were discovered in Australia.