Family Says Goodbye to High School Coach Through Glass Window as He Dies from Coronavirus

The family of a Georgia high school athletics coach dying of coronavirus was forced to say goodbye to their beloved patriarch through a glass window due to hospital restrictions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Ron Hill, 63, died on March 24, with his daughters spending his final moments watching through a window at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, according to the newspaper.

“He wasn’t even aware we were there,” daughter Kyndria Hill told AJC.

Ron leaves behind seven children, including 16-year-old twin girls, and 16 grandchildren, in addition to the countless students he mentored at The Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs.

Ron, who reportedly had underlying health issues including asthma, had worked at the school since 2013, and was a coach in football, basketball and track, as well as a substitute teacher.

“He was the bright spot for everybody. You think of the school, you think of Coach Hill,” former colleague Nikki Rucker told AJC.

The military veteran began feeling ill in mid-March, and was told by urgent care that he had pneumonia and should see a doctor, according to the newspaper.

He was eventually rushed to the hospital on March 14, and was moved to intensive care several days later, texting his sister, “I’m not going to lie but I’m scared. I’m going to fight but my body’s tired,” Kyndria said.

While he was a patient, only two members of his family were allowed to see him at a time, and in order to keep the virus contained, they could not touch or talk to him, but only look through the window, she said.

Mount Vernon said in a tribute post on Facebook the school was “deeply saddened” by Hill’s death, as he was a “beloved member” of the community.

“In addition to his time in the classroom, on the field, or on the court, he cared deeply for Mount Vernon students and his colleagues, always empathizing with them yet challenging them to be better,” the school wrote. “We could only wish to have a little of Coach Hill in our lives — a big smile with an even bigger heart.”

The school also encouraged people to remember Ron with #SaluteCoachHill on social media.

Former student Britt Whitstine used the hashtag, and shared an emotional tribute to Hill on Facebook.

“I’m blessed to have known a man with a heart of gold,” she wrote. “I’m grateful for the care and confidence he instilled in me during crucial times in my life. I genuinely believe I would not be who I am today without the model of leadership and integrity he showed me.”

Having lost her father, Kyndria told AJC that it was more important than ever to practice social distancing.

“If you don’t need to be out, don’t go out,” she said. “There are people alone in the hospital and their family can’t get to them. People need to think about that.”

There have been 10,885 cases and 412 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Georgia as of Friday morning, according to The New York Times. The U.S., meanwhile, has seen 463,619 cases and 16,695 deaths.

