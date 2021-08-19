Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter and the family dog were found dead near a remote hiking trail in Northern California

'Beloved' Family and Dog Who Died in Mysterious 'Hazmat Situation' Had Moved to Enjoy Nature

A family of three found dead near a remote hiking trail in Northern California this week had moved during the COVID-19 pandemic to be closer to nature, a family friend said.

The bodies of Mariposa residents John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju, and their family dog were discovered on Tuesday, a day after they were reported missing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're all just devastated," Steve Jeffe told The Fresno Bee. "They were really beloved by the people. A super generous, sweet and loving couple that was devoted to their daughter.

The family was located in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office. Their deaths are "being handled as a hazmat and coroner investigation," the department said in a statement.

During the pandemic, Gerrish and Chung had moved about 160 miles from their home in San Francisco to Central California, Jeffe told The Bee.

The couple made the move after Gerrish, a Silicon Valley software engineer, began working from home, Jeffe told the outlet. They wished to raise Miju away from a major city and hoped to trade in the bustle of the San Francisco Bay Area for the calm of nature, the friend explained.

Jeffe said Gerrish worked for Snapchat, which PEOPLE has contacted for comment.

Jon Gerrish, Muji, Ellen Chung Credit: Rosanna Heaslett

The first hint things had gone awry occurred when the couple's nanny arrived at their home on Monday and found no one there, Jeffe told the newspaper. Their hiking trip on Sunday was only supposed to last a day.

"You had to figure it wasn't an overnight hike, because it's been hot and they had the baby with them," Jeffe told The Bee. "Jon was supposed to work Monday and never showed up. That raised more concerns."

By Tuesday morning, the family was found. The Mariposa County Sheriff said the area where their bodies were discovered did "not indicate a clear picture of what occurred."

RELATED VIDEO: TikTok Star Timbo the Redneck Dies in Truck Stunt Accident, Says 'Broken' Mom

"Coming across a scene where everyone involved, including the family dog that is deceased, that is not a typical thing that we have seen or other agencies have seen," deputy Kristie Mitchell told the Fresno Bee. "That is why we're treating it as a hazmat situation. We just don't know."

The sheriff's office told the Associated Press they are looking into carbon monoxide as a potential cause of death. Mitchell added to the Bee that authorities are also looking into toxic algae exposure.