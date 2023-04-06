Family of 6, Including Trapped Baby, Saved from Indiana House Fire: 'Please Don't Drop Her'

An Indiana family, including a small baby, are safe after a fire broke out in their home on Monday.

Frankfort, Indiana, authorities received a call from someone who was trapped on the second floor of the home shortly after 2 a.m. local time, police said in a release. They said a baby was inside the home, which "was filled with heavy smoke," and was having trouble breathing. Police and the local fire department arrived at the home within one minute after receiving the call.

Once at the scene, they saw that "flames were shooting out the front of the house with heavy smoke preventing an exit from the second floor," per the release. Sergeant Andrew Snyder immediately used a nearby ladder to get the baby from inside of the home to safety. Everyone in the home was rescued after going through a window and down a ladder.

In body-cam footage shared by the police department, an officer is seen running to the home as Snyder grabbed a ladder that was on the back porch to climb up to a window.

"Can I have your kid? Can I have your baby?" he asked people who were inside. "Give me the carseat, she's good."

They fearfully pleaded with the officer, "Please don't drop her."

"I won't," he promised. "I got her."

The carseat was placed outside of the window as Snyder grabbed it and stated, "Baby coming down." He then made his way down the ladder.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He can also be heard leading the family out of the home to safety.

In additional footage, officers entered the home and urged others still inside to get out, telling them, "There's a fire, go!"

The baby girl is also seen reaching safety in her carseat.

"I am very proud of these officers for their quick, heroic actions," said Chief Scott Shoemaker in the release. "They will be honored by the police department at a later date."

Snyder nominated his fellow responding officers for an award, and Captain Evan Hall also wrote one for Snyder, Officer Freddy Martinez and Officer Madison Douglass.

"I chose recommending the Medal of Valor to all three officers," Hall said in the release. "They all showed an extraordinary act of bravery by removing a total of six (6) occupants out to safety under extreme stress and life-threatening conditions."

"All officers displayed heroic efforts in their quick actions during this extreme and life-threatening incident." Deputy Chief Cesar Muñoz added. "I am very proud of these officers for their heroic actions which lead to a successful outcome."

A relative on Facebook also praised the authorities for their life-saving actions.

"My sister's apartment caught on fire last night. Thank you God everyone was saved," wrote Samantha Stevens. "Thank you Frankfort Police Department for being there first. Thank you Office Douglass and the other officers. Thank for being there for my sister and Braxon and the family upstairs."

RELATED VIDEO: 1 Dead, 6 Missing After Fire at 19th Century Stone Building in Montreal: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'

"They have a new baby that was handed down a ladder," she continued. "Officer Douglass and her partner got the people and their new baby out. ... Plus, my sister and nephew."

"I hope they get recognition for their bravery. To get everyone out. We have a wonderful town of beyond great police officers. Plus, thank you Frankfort fire department."

The Frankfort Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.