Families Who Lost Loved Ones in Pandemic Push for a COVID Memorial Day: 'Opportunity for Learning'

The group, Marked By COVID, is advocating for a day dedicated to the victims and survivors of the ongoing pandemic

Nearly a million Americans have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and calls are growing for the U.S. government to establish a day in honor of victims and survivors.

On Monday, a coalition of groups including Marked By COVID, COVID Grief Network, Reimagine, and the Rose River Memorial, are hosting the virtual gathering for those affected by the virus. The event will feature a slideshow of COVID-19 victims and the reading of personal letters to elected officials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the groups will also voice their support for designating an annual COVID Memorial Day in remembrance of those lost during the pandemic, and the many others who made countless sacrifices to help in the fight.

"As we mark two years of living with — or dying from — COVID, individuals around the world are collectively grieving almost six million deaths," said a description on the COVID Memorial Day Virtual Vigil page. "The scale of this loss, particularly in communities of color, is unprecedented."

"We deserve an annual COVID Memorial Day to honor those who have died and recognize the tremendous sacrifices –– both voluntary and involuntary –– of people working on the front lines, who face chronic health issues or disabilities due to long COVID, and who are grieving the loss of partners, children, parents, friends and other loved ones," it continued.

covid memorial COVID Memorial | Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images

The event will feature speakers including U.S. Representative Greg Stanton of Arizona, Reimagine Co-Founder and Executive Director Brad Wolfe, musician Marque Cass, and Marked By COVID Co-Founder Kristin Urquiza.

Urquiza helped start the group after the death of her father, 65-year-old Mark Anthony Urquiza, in June 2020, according to NBC News.

Urquiza told the outlet that creating a national memorial day for COVID-19 victims would hold politicians accountable for policies that may have exacerbated the pandemic.

"Our elected officials are holding two truths at the same time. One, they do recognize something like memorializing our lost loved ones as a no-brainer, as necessary," Urquiza told NBC News. "But it also helps solidify that this was real, that it had a really big impact on our lives, and that their leadership, their policies, played a role in getting us to where we're at right now."

"This is an opportunity for learning and for codifying those lessons learned," she later added, "and thinking about it as gifting the wisdom of our lived experience to future generations."

Urquiza said Marked By COVID is working on launching a permanent memorial for victims and is collecting designs from artists.

RELATED VIDEO: Here are Some Myth-Busting Facts About Covid-19 Vaccines

In February 2021, President Joe Biden led a candlelight vigil at the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses that included a moment of silence as the U.S. passed 500,000 dead from COVID-19.

"We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic, or a blur, or on the news. We must do so to honor the dead, but equally important, care for the living," Biden said at the time. "As a nation, we cannot and we must not let this go on."

According to the New York Times, 957,427 Americans have died from COVID-19 as of Monday.