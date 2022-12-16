Families Honor 4 Boys, Including Brothers, Who Died After Fall into Icy Lake: 'Gonna Miss You Little Man'

Loved ones are in mourning after two brothers, their cousin, and a fourth young boy died after falling into an icy lake in England on Sunday.

Brothers Finlay, 8, and Samuel Butler, 6, as well as their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart "were pulled from the freezing water and rushed to hospital," after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, according to the West Midlands Police Department.

Finlay and Thomas died "a short time later," as did 10-year-old Jack Johnson, who was also taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water.

Police confirmed Wednesday that Samuel, who was in critical condition when he first reached the hospital, "lost his fight for life."

Family members of Finlay, Samuel and Thomas honored their "beautiful boys" with a series of moving tributes.

"As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys Tom, Fin and Sam in such tragic circumstances," their parents said in a statement released by police on Thursday.

"We would like to pass on our condolences to Jack's family at this very sad time, and ask for privacy from the media to begin to grieve," they added.

Thomas' older brother remembered his 11-year-old sibling as "such a lively soul."

"He had a big heart for such a young kid and he was so beautiful. He loved being outside playing with his mates," he wrote in a message. "I love you Tom, big bro will take care of the family and I will see you soon."

"Can't forget about my dinosaur man Fin, he loved dinosaurs so much and always showing me new things he built on Minecraft and all the new stuff he learnt on it," he added. "Gonna miss you little man."

St. Anthony's Catholic Primary School, a nearby school that Jack attended, called the young student a "shining light."

"It has been a tough few days," they wrote in the latest edition of their school newsletter, which was released Friday

"He sadly died living out our school motto of 'actions speak louder than words,' " they added.

According to The Telegraph, after seeing the other children fall through the ice, Jack tried to save them himself. Citing his aunt, the newspaper said the young boy took action even though he didn't know them.

"We are just broken over it and to find out he died trying to save three lads he didn't even know, that just sums him up, he was amazing," his aunt wrote on social media, according to the outlet.

Head Teacher Ciernan Flaherty remembered Jack as a "loving, bubbly pupil with a heart of gold."

He was "someone who would always check in on others and make sure they were doing OK," Flaherty said, according to the BBC.

"He was a joy to teach and a child who we are all so very proud of. A ray of sunshine who would never fail to make us all smile," added Flaherty. "We can only say thank you to him for brightening up our lives."

Initial reports suggested up to six people may have fallen into the lake, according to The Guardian.

Police say they carried out "extensive underwater searches," which have now concluded.

"This is a tragedy beyond words and a grief that is unimaginable for the families and friends of the boys," West Midlands Police Supt. Rich Harris said in a statement on Thursday.

"The support from the community has been overwhelming, not just for the bereaved families, but also for the emergency services, for which we are extremely grateful," Harris continued. "Our officers will remain in the area in the coming days. Please come and speak to us if you need to."