These Families Enjoyed a Week-Long 'Break from Cancer' at Lakeside Resort: See the Touching Photos

In October, a group of 10 families got to enjoy a trip to a Pennsylvania resort thanks to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on January 10, 2023 11:42 AM
Families enjoying a respite experience thanks to For Pete's Sake. Photo: Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt
Connecting with Other Families

Families with their "Five Alive" boat. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation (FPS) gives cancer patients and their loved ones a way to strengthen their relationships and make lasting memories.

With their Travel Respite Program, adult cancer patients along with their caregivers and children are given six days to "take a break from cancer" at the Woodloch Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania.

One of the community building activities is the Boat Build, which brings families together to have fun and get creative. The name of this boat? Five Alive.

Sharing a Smile

Families enjoying a respite experience thanks to For Pete's Sake. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

After the Boat Build, family members gathered together to show off their medals — and share some smiles.

In addition to the team activity, families get to participate in a range of experiences from chair yoga and swimming to dance parties and bingo.

"Every family creates its own respite experience and leaves with healing, hope and happiness in their hearts!" according to the foundation. "They are recharged and reset, ready to take on the next battle with cancer!"

Enjoying Time Together

The Kiesendahl family and Marci Schankweiler. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

The Kiesendahl family and Marci Schankweiler, who founded FPS after the death of her husband, Pete, in 1999, enjoyed time together at Lake Teedyuskung in Hawley.

Creating Special Moments

Tehmina Noble with her husband, Phil Noble, and their kids Nadia and Nina. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

For Tehmina Noble, 47, the respite was a chance to create some special moments with her husband and daughters Nadia, 10, and Nina, 9.

"I came here fearful and will be leaving here hopeful," she said, adding that the experience "really allowed me to reset."

"This was the first time in over a year that it has been just the four of us as a family," she added.

Taking on New Adventures

Kathleen Rennie with her daughter Courtney's eldest daughter. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

Kathleen Rennie, 59, has been helping take care of her daughter Courtney and her three children since Courtney was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Here, Kathleen takes a go-cart ride with Courtney's eldest daughter, Lyliana.

"It has been a long two years battling cancer, being misdiagnosed, the infections, numerous surgeries, and chemo. My family has been on an emotional roller coaster," Courtney said in a statement, adding that they needed this time together "like someone needs oxygen to breathe."

Making Up for Lost Time

Alison and Chet Cernava, with son Noah. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

Alison Cernava, 41, wanted to enjoy a respite with her loved ones because she "missed out on a lot of family time during my treatment and again when I had surgery."

As part of the experience, she posed for a formal portrait with her husband Chet, 40, and 6-year-old son Noah — which was then put on canvas and donated to the family by FPS partner Life Celebration by Givnish.

Feeling a Sense of Normalcy

Jennifer and fiancé David. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

Jennifer, who is the 10,000th person FPS has served, enjoyed her respite with her fiancé David.

"For the past 8 months I have been through 3 biopsy surgeries, 8 chemo treatments and currently undergoing radiation. That said, the offering of this respite could not come at a better time," she said in a statement. "We both just need that break [to] forget the 'c' word for a while. To feel a sense of normalcy, no fear."

All in all, she said the experience "allowed me to see there can be a life after a cancer diagnosis and that cancer does not define you."

Gaining Perspective

Brian and Mark. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

Brian, 42, said that while his path "wasn't easy," knowing he had to "rest, try to eat, and endure" was relatively straight-forward. But as caretaker, his husband has "had a much more uneasy task."

"He deserves a great surprise like this to get back something we have missed —making memories together," added Brian.

The respite ended up being "a big boost to our mental well-being" and helped give a little perspective as "to why we are fighting this."

Reconnecting as a Family

Elizabeth Soenarie and family. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

Elizabeth Soenarie, 49, says her youngest son, who's 12, "took it very hard" when he found out she had been diagnosed with cancer.

"I need him to see that I am ok," she said in a statement.

In addition to spending time with her family, she says the respite gave her a "chance to meet other families like me."

"I now know I am not alone," she added. "I feel loved."

Seizing the Day

Gordon and Ginger Rohlfing. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

In addition to having cancer, 41-year-old Ginger Rohlfing has five young kids at home — and they haven't been able to go on a family trip together since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You need a mental break from the constant stress. Children need to relax. Carpe diem," said Ginger, who made the trip with her husband Gordon and kids Alexander, 11, Peter, 10, Cecilia, 8, Grace Marie, 5, and Seraphine, 2.

"It was great having time with the other families to share stories and share experiences," she added. "Everything about this trip has been amazing."

Giving Back to Those Who've Helped Take Care of You

Pamela Oister and mom Dori Hee. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

Pamela Oister, 43, and her sister, who was too ill to attend the respite, are both battling late-stage cancers. Their mom Dori Hee, 69, is both of their caregivers.

"I was diagnosed in July of 2021 just five months after my sister's diagnosis in February 2021," said Pamela. "It gives me great joy to see my mom having fun and relaxed."

Even her family members who didn't come along were "texting the entire time."

"They wanted to know what we were up to and [were] honestly cheering me on because they know how much pain I have been in," she added. "This respite has shown me that I can accomplish my goals after cancer if I pace myself and have fun doing it."

Paying it Forward

Marci Schankweiler and mom Mariann. Jim Wright/Matrix-Mgmt

Marci, the founder of FPS, and her mom Mariann have spent the past 22 years helping thousands take a break from cancer.

In 1998, her husband Pete was diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was just 29. The following year, he died.

"During his battle with cancer, he was given the gift of respite with his wife Marci and upon his return, Pete wanted to ensure that patients just like him had this critical opportunity to regenerate their minds, bodies and souls," according to FPS. "He wanted to ensure that Love, not cancer, defines the lives of families facing this disease."

Even though they recently helped their 10,000th person, they know that's "just the tip of the iceberg."

"Working with our oncological partners throughout the country, it is clearly time for respite to be a focal part of the care every patient and their families receive," said Marci. "FPS has an ambitious vision to provide our next 10,000 Respite Experiences in just a fifth of that time, expand our reach to 15 states, and to make Respite an ingrained and integral part of the cancer journey."

For more information, visit For Pete's Sake's website here.

