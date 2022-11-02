Fall Influencer Caitlin Covington Supports Creator of 'Christian Girl Autumn' Meme That Made Her Famous

The star of a popular — and seasonal — meme is offering her support to the creator who made it all happen during a time of need.

Caitlin Covington and fellow lifestyle blogger Emily Gemma went viral in 2019 thanks to a meme featuring a photo of the pair embodying what many now refer to as the "Christian Girl Autumn" style.

In October, a pregnant Covington, 32, traveled to Vermont for what is now her annual Christian Girl Autumn-themed photoshoot, as covered by The New York Times in a profile about her lasting fame and success as an influencer.

Meanwhile, the creator of her original meme, identified by Times as Isabella Markel, said she was struggling to get by.

"These christian girl autumn articles coming out while im struggling to find work and make ends meet… we didnt do it Joe," Markel, a 22-year-old who is transgender, wrote in a tweet on Oct. 18 (invoking another meme featuring Kamala Harris on the phone with then-President Elect Joe Biden), before requesting help via the cash app Venmo.

Enter Covington, who gave Markel a boost on Tuesday by sharing her tweet and asking others to show their support as well.

"This is the creator of the Christian Girl Autumn meme!" Covington wrote, adding, "Please help her if you can 🙏🏼."

Markel later thanked Covington for her support, writing, "Caitlin is the best for real!!!!"

"It's not a question of 'do i deserve money for christian girl autumn' … it is pop culture… i deserve a piece of that pumpkin pie!" she said in the same tweet.

Markel also expressed gratitude for everyone who "retweeted, donated, sent job info or just words of support" since her first tweet was posted.

"i have a lot of people rooting for me and that really means the world to me 🥺🫶," Markel wrote in another tweet. "i have felt so much love in the past few weeks and i reallyyy needed it. … i am so glad to be here ❤️."

Covington has been supportive of Markel since the creator shared the now-famous meme more than three years ago.

In Sept. 2020, Covington donated $500 to a GoFundMe supporting Markel's transition, according to Insider and the Times.

"I wasn't expecting that much, and I immediately felt so grateful she had even shared the post on her platform," Markel, who currently has more than 200,000 followers on TikTok, told Insider at the time. "Caitlin's such an amazing woman and has an endless supply of kindness."

In her own interview with Insider, Covington applauded the "courageous" creator for being "vulnerable about her transition and about the struggle to be accepted by her friends and family."

"I support her decision 100% — I am always in favor of people embracing who they really are and to feel confident in their own skin and find happiness," she said at the time.