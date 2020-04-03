Facebook Rolls Out New Features to Support Small and Local Businesses Amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Facebook

Facebook is continuing to help members of its community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the social networking site announced its plans to help small and local businesses through two new features — gift cards and fundraisers — as well as an update to its grant program.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Given the hardships that many are experiencing right now as a result of COVID-19, it is so important that we do everything we can to help local businesses during this time,” Fidji Simo, the head of the Facebook App, said in a press release.

The new feature will give Facebook users a place to purchase digital gift cards so they can support their favorite local businesses, including restaurants, fitness studios, salons, bookshops and bakeries.

Users and business owners also have the option of creating their own personal fundraiser so that community members can support their favorite business and contribute to their operating costs.

Image zoom Facebook fundraisers Facebook

RELATED: Facebook Unveils New Feature That Allows Communities to Help Those in Need Amid Coronavirus

In addition, Facebook is making changes to its small business grant program and said they will be providing grants to thousands of small businesses nationwide, with an emphasis on minority- and women-owned businesses.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s COO, spoke about the new program in a post on her Facebook page, explaining they were investing $100 million to help 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries where their employees currently live and work.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, and many of the people who run these businesses are heavily affected by the crisis – especially as more and more people sensibly stay home,” she wrote. “The longer the crisis goes on, the greater the risk to small businesses and to the livelihoods of their owners and employees.”

“People across the globe are stepping up, rising to the enormous challenge in front of us. We want to do our part too,” she continued. “We’ve listened to small businesses to understand how we can best help them. We’ve heard loud and clear that financial support could enable them to keep the lights on and pay people who can’t come to work.”

Image zoom Facebook’s fundraiser Facebook

Sandberg said they were also making Facebook’s Business Hub, which is a resource for their employees and health experts, accessible to all and creating virtual training sessions to support businesses.

“We want to do more. Teams across our company are working every day to help businesses. We’re looking at additional ways to host virtual trainings – and will have more to share in the coming weeks,” she wrote. “Whatever happens next, we will be working to help businesses weather this storm. Please keep safe and look out for those around you.”

Facebook’s latest announcement comes just days after the social networking site unveiled a new page called Community Help, where users can go to help their neighbors who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: Pandemic’s Dr. Syra Madad Debunks Coronavirus Myths and Offers Tips for Protecting Yourself

The new feature, which was built after Facebook saw an increase in posts about helping others, allows people to set a filter that specifies their location and mile radius, within 50 miles or less, and the option of giving or receiving help in a particular category.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been at least 272,502 cases and 7,046 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.