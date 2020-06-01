Facebook Pledges $10M Toward 'Ending Racial Injustice': 'We Stand Against Racism'
"We all have the responsibility to create change," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook is pledging financial support and a platform for amplifying diversity.
On Monday, the social media company — which owns Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, among other sites — announced that it would donate $10 million toward "efforts committed to ending racial injustice." Facebook also encouraged users to #ShareBlackStories in order to "raise voices" that make a "lasting impact."
"We hear you, we see you and we are with you," Instagram wrote in a message on their own official account. "We stand against racism. We stand with our Black community — and all those working toward justice in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others whose names will not be forgotten."
"Time and time again, we have seen that the Instagram community has the power to bring about meaningful change," the statement continued. "The more we #ShareBlackStories, the more we raise voices that make a lasting impact."
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also issued a statement, explaining that they are consulting civil rights advisors and their employees to "identify organizations locally and nationally that could most effectively use" their funding right now.
He also said his company "needs to do more to support equality and safety for the Black community through our platforms."
"The pain of the last week reminds us how far our country has to go to give every person the freedom to live with dignity and peace," he wrote in a Facebook post.
He added: "It reminds us yet again that the violence Black people in America live with today is part of a long history of racism and injustice. We all have the responsibility to create change."
Zuckerberg, 36, acknowledged that it's "clear" that Facebook "has more work to do to keep people safe and ensure our systems don't amplify bias."
"This week has made it clear how much more there is to do," he wrote. "I hope that as a country we can come together to understand all of the work that is still ahead and do what it takes to deliver justice -- not just for families and communities that are grieving now, but for everyone who carries the burden of inequality."