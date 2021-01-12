Facebook Tells Employees to Avoid Wearing Branded Clothing in Public After Platform Bans Trump

The memo sent out Monday said Facebook "is encouraging everyone to avoid wearing or carrying Facebook-branded items" to "err on the side of caution"

Business Insider reports that the message, obtained by The Information, was included in an internal memo sent out to Facebook staff on Monday.

"In light of recent events, and to err on the side of caution, global security is encouraging everyone to avoid wearing or carrying Facebook-branded items at this time," read the memo, according to Business Insider.

Facebook announced Thursday in a post by founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that Trump, 74, would be banned "indefinitely" from its platforms, including Instagram, following the rioting at the U.S. Capitol that the president incited on Wednesday.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," wrote Zuckerberg, 36.

"His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world," he continued.

One of the posts that was removed and violated Facebook's policy was Trump's video addressing the riots and those who had broken into the U.S. Capitol building, wreaking havoc and violence.

In the recorded speech, Trump told his supporters, "We love you, you're very special," and doubled down on the baseless claims of election fraud before telling rioters occupying the Capitol building, "We have to have peace, so go home."

Zuckerberg said the company had "removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence."

Continuing his Thursday post, the social-media mogul wrote, "Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms."

"Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies," he continued. "We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

Zuckerberg concluded his statement, "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."