FAA Launches Probe into 'Mishap' on Richard Branson's Space Trip, Grounds Virgin Galactic Flights

Richard Branson famously flew to the edge of space aboard a Virgin Galactic ship on July 11 — and that flight is now under investigation by the FAA

Nearly two months after Sir Richard Branson flew to the edge of space aboard one of his Virgin Galactic ships, the trip is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to a New Yorker story published on Wednesday, two pilots aboard Virgin Galactic's United 22 flight on July 11 were allegedly alerted to yellow and red warning lights as the crew of six flew to space. The lights, according to the outlet, were intended to notify the pilots that the ship wasn't vertical enough to properly glide back down to Earth with enough momentum after reaching space.

Upon its descent, the Virgin Galactic ship departed Air Traffic Control airspace and prompted the investigation, the FAA confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

"The FAA is responsible for protecting the public during commercial space transportation launch and reentry operations," the organization said. "The FAA is overseeing the Virgin Galactic investigation of its July 11 SpaceShipTwo mishap that occurred over Spaceport America, New Mexico. SpaceShipTwo deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America."

"Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety," their statement continued. "This is standard procedure for all mishap investigations."

The FAA said some investigations can conclude in a matter of weeks, while some, more complicated ones, could take months.

Virgin Galactic did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to CNN, the company confirmed the flight had gone off trajectory but maintained none of the crew were in danger.

"Unity 22 was a safe and successful test flight that adhered to our flight procedures and training protocols. When the vehicle encountered high altitude winds which changed the trajectory, the pilots and systems monitored the trajectory to ensure it remained within mission parameters," the company said.

"Although the flight's ultimate trajectory deviated from our initial plan, it was a controlled and intentional flight path that allowed Unity 22 to successfully reach space and land safely at our Spaceport in New Mexico. At no time were passengers and crew put in any danger as a result of this change in trajectory," they added.

Branson — whose net worth hovers around $4.5 billion as of early September, according to Forbes — announced he was boarding the flight just a few weeks after fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos confirmed his own flight to space on July 20. Branson's objective was to "evaluate the private astronaut experience" to help "enhance the journey for all future astronaut customers," according to Virgin Galactic at the time.