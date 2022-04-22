It was shocking news to scientists to learn that the coldest location on the planet had reached up to 70 degrees above normal for more than three days in March.

"This event is completely unprecedented and upended our expectations about the Antarctic climate system," Jonathan Wille, a researcher studying polar meteorology at Université Grenoble Alpes in France, told The Washington Post in an email.

The outlet shared that the average temperature in the middle of the east Antarctic ice sheet is around minus 63 degrees (minus-53 Celsius) around that time of year, but this year in March, the temperature was measured at 0 degrees (minus-17.7 Celsius). The staggering leap broke the record for hottest ever in the region, so far.