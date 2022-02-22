Explosion Displaces 22 Students from Dorm After Resident Attempts to Make Rocket Fuel

"It was definitely poor judgment on this person," says Brigham Young University Police Lt. Jeff Long

An explosion took place at a Brigham Young University dorm over the weekend after an attempt at concocting homemade rocket fuel went very wrong.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Utah authorities responded to a fire alarm at an on-campus residence, BYU police said in a statement. Upon arrival, they found "the fire sprinklers had been activated and were flooding the main floor."

"The subsequent investigation revealed that a resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball," police wrote, noting that the flames "engulfed the walls and ceiling around the stove and the intense heat tripped the fire sprinkler system."

Firefighters on the scene were quickly able to extinguish the blaze, police say.

The individual who started the fire, a 22-year-old male resident who has not been named by authorities, was making about five pounds of rocket fuel, BYU Police Lt. Jeff Long told CNN.

Noting that the ingredients used were all common items, police said he was attempting to recreate something he saw online.

"It was definitely poor judgment on this person," Long told the outlet. "He didn't think this through."

Although the explosion caused "extensive" property damage, fortunately nobody was injured.

"The explosion resulted in extensive damage to the building and twenty-two students living near the room where the explosion occurred have been relocated to allow for clean up and repairs," police wrote in a case update on Monday.

"It is clear that this situation could have been much worse and we are grateful that no one was injured," they added.

Police told CNN that the investigation is still active, but at this time the male resident is not facing charges.

"We urge students to be aware of circumstances around them and consider how their actions have the potential to effect [sic] not just themselves, but others as well," police wrote in a statement.