107 Years Later, Explorer Ernest Shackleton's Sunken Ship Endurance Is Discovered 'Virtually Intact'

"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen," said one exploration official

A discovery over a century in the making!

About 107 years after explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship was crushed by ice while traveling to Antarctica in 1915, the vessel has been found — and it's in shockingly good condition.

In order to find the ship, an expedition team made use of the coordinates Captain Frank Worsley wrote down when the vessel sank, according to the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, which organized the search.

The vessel ended up being located just four miles south of those coordinates at a depth of almost 10,000 feet in the Weddell Sea.

But the most amazing part of the discovery? The shipwreck is so well-preserved that even the name of the ship can still be clearly seen across the stern.

The stern of the Endurance with the name and emblematic polestar Credit: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic

"The preservation is beyond imagination," Mensun Bound, director of exploration at the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, told NBC News on Wednesday. "It is virtually intact."

"We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance," he added in a statement included in a press release about the discovery. "This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen."

One factor that likely played a huge role in ship preservation was the "super cold" water temperature of the Weddell Sea, historian Dan Snow told NBC News.

Starboard bow Endurance starboard bow | Credit: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic

In addition to uncovering a major piece of maritime history, the team behind the discovery hopes to inspire the next generation of explorers.

"We hope our discovery will engage young people and inspire them with the pioneering spirit, courage and fortitude of those who sailed Endurance to Antarctica," Bound said in the press release.

Expedition Leader Dr. John Shears went on to note that the crew also undertook "important scientific research in a part of the world that directly affects the global climate and environment."

The shipwreck will be protected as a Historic Site and Monument, ensuring that it will not be disturbed.

When Shackleton set out on his Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition in 1914, he hoped to be the first to ever traverse Antarctica by land from the Weddell Sea to the Ross Sea, according to the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust.

Although his previous trips to Antarctica were hailed as successes, with the Anglo-Irish explorer even being knighted in 1909, this voyage did not go the way the explorer had initially hoped.

The "Endurance" Photo. co. by Underwood & Underwood, 1916. lot 4764 The "Endurance" Photo. co. by Underwood & Underwood, 1916. lot 4764

Left: The Endurance trapped in ice | Credit: Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images Right: The Endurance trapped in ice | Credit: Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

After his ship became trapped in ice before even reaching land in 1915, all 28 men on board were forced to abandon ship, per the trust.

The men then spent months drifting in makeshift camps on the ice before finally escaping to Elephant Island, which was "inhospitable" and "uninhabited."