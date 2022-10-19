At least 17 former and current high school students were injured Friday when a bonfire exploded in a small town near Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Five teens are still hospitalized at Columbia St. Mary's burn center in Milwaukee, reported local affiliate TMJ4 News.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, approximately 30-40 teens were gathered for a Homecoming weekend party in the town of Maple Grove, following the Pulaski High School football game.

At some stage during the celebrations, however, a 55-gallon drum filled with diesel fuel was placed on top of the bonfire, according to WBAY and The Washington Post.

"It was at that second that everything happened," one of the burn victim's mothers, Tammy Brzeczkowski, told The Washington Post, "it was very fast."

As the teens recover from their injuries, the local sheriff's office said it is now "gathering the facts" of the event in which "no one called 911."

Shawano County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Madle told WBAY that investigators don't believe there was malicious intent on the part of whoever placed the drum in the fire.

"There are statutes about mishandling of burning materials, reckless endangering safety. I don't want to go to conclusions about what will happen, but based on statements, it could point that direction one day," Madle said.

He continued, "No one called 911. We don't know exactly why, but everyone self-transported to the hospital. At least Green Bay was smart enough to give us a call and say, 'Hey, you might want to look into this.' So, that's how we got involved."

Homecoming bonfire explosion injures dozens in Pulaski, Wisconsin. WFRV Local 5/YouTube

The agency planned to meet with witnesses on Wednesday, it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"We understand there may be some apprehension for some to meet with us based on the evidence of underage drinking, and although underage drinking is something law enforcement agencies take seriously, we can assure those who were there that our detectives do not have intentions on issuing citations for this, as our main focus and concern is gathering the facts of this tragic event," the department said.

Multiple GoFundMe accounts to cover medical bills have been started for the victims of the explosion, and many in the small town of almost 3,900 have changed their Facebook profiles adding a "Pray for Pulaski" image.