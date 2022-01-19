'Exhausted' Toronto Boy, 9, Has Hilarious, Sigh-Filled Reaction to Shoveling Snow — and Finds Fame

"I really wish I was in school right now," said Carter Trozzolo, who didn't hold back when asked how he felt about shoveling snow in his neighborhood

A Toronto boy learned the hard way that having a snow day doesn't always guarantee you a day off.

After a massive snowstorm hit the area on Monday, local third-grade student Carter Trozzolo was tasked with shoveling snow throughout his neighborhood — and his weary sighs about the exhausting activity ended up going viral on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While hard at work outside, the boy was stopped by a CTV News camera crew, and Trozzolo, 9, didn't hold back sharing how he felt.

"Tiring," the boy told the camera crew, before letting out a hilariously heavy sigh.

"I really wish I was in school right now," he added, going on to note that he shoveled snow that day not just for his family, but for "my neighbors, friends, probably people I even don't know."

Footage from the broadcast was then shared on social media, where it has been viewed over 1.5 million times, according to CTV News.

"Carter Trozzolo, the hero we didn't know we needed," wrote one Twitter user, while another added, "We are all Carter Trozzolo. I hear you, kid. I feel you."

Singer Sara Bareilles was also impressed by what she saw. "Carter- 'exhausted' this is gold," she wrote, highlighting the way the boy was identified in a graphic on the broadcast.

The official Twitter account for the Canadian Armed Forces in the United States of America even gave the boy a shout-out.

"Canada is so Canada sometimes that a day off school means you shovel for your neighbours, friends, and probably people you don't even know," they wrote. "See Carter Trozzolo. Be like Carter Trozzolo."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The following day, when school was canceled yet again, CTV News went back for a follow-up interview with the 9-year-old boy, revealing that he was "still exhausted."

"I'm tired. I am always tired," Trozzolo said.

"I think a lot of us can relate to that amount of exhaustion with everything right now so I think he captured the emotions of many people," said parent Rachel DiSaia.

As for Carter's sighs, DiSaia said that was just business as usual for the boy.