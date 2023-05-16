Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife 'Devastated' When 'Truth Came Out' About Affair with Nanny on Zoom Call

"My feelings about that situation for a long time were actually true," Laura Lentz says in an episode of FX's The Secrets of Hillsong, premiering Friday

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 12:42 PM

Ex-Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz's wife learned the truth about his "inappropriate relationship" with their nanny on a Zoom call in "front of everyone," she said in a new documentary series.

FX's The Secrets of Hillsong, which chronicles the scandals of the famous megachurch and premieres Friday, features the first interviews with the couple since they were forced out of the church in 2020 for Carl's "moral failures," with the former pastor later publicly admitting to infidelity.

In the series' second episode, Laura Lentz recalled her shock upon first learning from her husband that he'd "been unfaithful."

Earlier that month, Hillsong leadership was informed that "incriminating text messages" had been found from Carl to a woman named Ranin Karim, according to the documentary. Karim later identified herself as his alleged mistress in an interview with Vanity Fair published weeks after his firing.

"It was Oct. 25 [2020]," Laura said during the Secrets of Hillsong episode. "Carl was like, 'Hey, can I talk to you for a second?' As soon as he shut the door…my heart just dropped."

"She wasn't mad; she was just so broken," Carl added, admitting that he "wasn't even fully honest" at the time.

Then, on a Zoom call with the couple, board members and church founder Brian Houston, who went on to resign in 2022 amid complaints that he behaved inappropriately towards two women, questioned Carl about his relationship with their family's nanny, Leona Kimes, also a church member.

"He hadn't told me this part yet," Laura said in the episode.

Laura Lentz
Laura Lentz. FX

Although Kimes had been a trusted part of the family, she was "always" at the house, and Laura had suspected something was happening.

"I'd sometimes get these little feelings. And then one night, I found them in a compromising position," she said. "I was angry, and I definitely freaked out."

But afterward, Laura said Kimes denied doing anything wrong, and they "never talked about it again."

"We were her pastors; we were her leaders; she was on staff. It got really messy," Laura said. "I was pretty much gaslit by both of them for quite a while."

But on the Zoom call, "the truth came out there in front of everyone," she said: "another affair."

"So my feelings about that situation for a long time were actually true," Laura said in the episode, sharing that she "had to move off of the screen because I was devastated."

"Out of everything that I've had to deal with, I've had to process that situation probably the most," she remarked.

Laura Lentz
Laura Lentz. FX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Soon after that Zoom call, it was announced that Carl had been fired from Hillsong in November 2020. Six months later, Kimes came forward with allegations that she was sexually and emotionally abused by the ousted pastor, whom she did not identify by name, which Carl denied.

Addressing her allegations in the second episode, Carl said, "I am responsible for allowing an inappropriate relationship to develop in my house with someone that worked for us." However, he claimed that "any notion of abuse is categorically false."

"There were mutual adult decisions made by two people who lied profusely, mainly to my wife," he added. "It's an issue because I was a boss; this person was an employee. I'm responsible for that power dynamic and the management of it and the wisdom that goes with it, and I failed absolutely miserably."

Carl Lentz
Carl Lentz. FX

In an update on social media last week, Carl shared that the couple — who are still together and recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary — decided to take part in the documentary as "part of the healing" process.

"For the last 3 years my entire focus has been fighting for my wife and my kids," Lentz, who said he is no longer preaching, wrote in the social media post. "Although we have a long way to go, with a lot of work, a lot of honesty, and a lot of prayer, we have found ourselves in a beautiful, happy and deliberately honest place."

The Secrets of Hillsong episodes 1-2 premiere on FX on Friday and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Episodes 3-4 will premiere on May 26.

Related Articles
Laura Lentz
Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife 'Freaked Out' After Finding Him in 'Compromising Position' with Nanny
Carl Lentz
Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to 'Inappropriate Relationship' with Nanny: 'I Am Responsible'
Carl Lentz attends 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game at Madison Square Garden
Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Talks 'Healing' from Cheating Scandal as He and Wife Mark 20th Anniversary
Nick Cannon,Jessica White
Nick Cannon Takes 'Full Accountability' for Damaged Relationship with Jessica White After Miscarriage
Carl Lentz
Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Says His Family Is 'Together' After Facing a 'Challenging Road'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Told Him He Was 'in Love' with Raquel Leviss in January: 'She's His Heroin'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods, Erica Herman
Tiger Woods' Dating History: From Elin Nordegren to Erica Herman
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Lisa Vanderpump Thinks Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Had a Game Plan' with Affair, Wants 'True Contrition'
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval's Ex-BFF Says He '100%' Cheated Before Raquel Leviss Affair: 'Does It Matter If It's 1 or 10?'
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
The 17 Most Shocking Breakups in 'Real Housewives' History
carl lentz
'Downfall' of Hillsong Church Will Be Explored in New Discovery+ Doc Series
Pastor Matt Chandler
Megachurch Pastor on Leave of Absence After Messages with Woman Were Found to Have 'Crossed a Line'
Ranin Karim Carl Lentz
Woman Alleging Affair with Carl Lentz Talks About Former Hillsong Pastor on 'Ex on the Beach'
Morgan Doughty in Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.
Alex Murdaugh's Slain Son Paul Allegedly Strangled Ex-Girlfriend in 2017, She Says in Netflix Documentary
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix After Affair: 'I Was Selfish and Made Reckless Decisions'