Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Talks 'Healing' from Cheating Scandal as He and Wife Mark 20th Anniversary

"With a lot of work, a lot of honesty and a lot of prayer, we have found ourselves in a beautiful, happy and deliberately honest place," Carl Lentz wrote

By
Published on May 10, 2023 12:17 PM
Carl Lentz attends 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game at Madison Square Garden
Carl Lentz. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Carl Lentz is giving his followers a life update ahead of the release of an upcoming documentary about Hillsong Church.

The former pastor, 43, opened up about sobriety, marriage, FX's The Secrets of Hillsong docuseries, which he and his wife participated in, and more in an Instagram post shared Tuesday.

Lentz — who was fired from the church in November 2020 for "moral failures" and previously admitted that he had been "unfaithful" to his wife, Laura — said in the post that his family has been his "only priority."

"For the last 3 years my entire focus has been fighting for my wife and my kids," Lentz wrote in the lengthy post. "In order to do that, seeking sobriety and healing had to run parallel with those goals."

"Honestly nothing else mattered," he added. "All I wanted was to prove to my wife and kids that I could show up for them like I had never done before. Although we have a long way to go, with a lot of work, a lot of honesty and a lot of prayer, we have found ourselves in a beautiful, happy and deliberately honest place."

Lentz went on to say that he and wife celebrated their 20th anniversary together on May 5, which he said was made possible "with a lot of work, a lot of honesty and a lot of prayer."

Lauren Lentz and Carl Lentz attend the "Hillsong - Let Hope Rise" premiere
Carl Lentz and wife Laura. Charley Gallay/Getty

Now, Lentz and his wife are awaiting the release of the new FX docuseries The Secrets of Hillsong, which will include "the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their public ouster from the church, according to its webpage.

"Part of the healing from that heartache led us to the decision to be a part of a documentary that we do not control, that we don't have any say in and that we haven't even seen yet," Lentz wrote of the series, which is scheduled to begin airing on May 19.

"We were not interested in blame shifting or responsibility deflection," Lentz went on to say. "We focus on my mistakes and the context for what transpired."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lentz also confirmed that he is no longer preaching, though he is attending "an amazing church" that he said "loves and supports" his family.

He hopes he can now offer "perspective and insight" when and where possible, both "inside and outside the church."

"I'm not the first man to be in this situation and I won't be the last," Lentz said, "but I can promise you I'll be the guy standing with his arms open wide for anyone who's been on this path of addiction and destruction."

He later added, "Repentance and life change is proven over time with consistent choices and that's a road I look forward to."

Laura reposted her husband's message to her Instagram page, writing, "a little update from us."

Late last year, Laura also shared a statement from her husband on social media that expressed optimism about their future.

"Yep, it has been challenging and hell yeah it's taken a LOT of work the past 22 months (but who's counting 😂) to make our marriage what it has become, & we will never stop working on ourselves, for this marriage and for our kids!" she said in the September 2022 post.

FX's The Secrets of Hillsong premieres May 19.

Related Articles
Bus crashes in India after driver falls asleep, at least 21 dead
Bus Crashes in India After Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, At Least 21 Dead
turbotax/intuit
Checks Will Soon Be Sent to 4.4 Million TurboTax Customers as Part of $141M Settlement From 2022
Teenage boys playing in schoolyard
Penn. School District Must Allow Club Run by The Satanic Temple to Operate, Federal Judge Rules
Elephant matriarch cow leading a herd
Woman Claims She Was Bitten by Elephant at Resort During Photo: 'I Could Just Hear Cracking'
Family Searching For Toy Elephant Carrying 8-Year-Old Boy’s Ashes After It Disappears on Disney Trip
Iowa Family Searches For Toy Carrying 8-Year-Old's Ashes After It Disappears on Disney Trip
Xavier Caballero; Melodi Boivin
Pregnant Mom and 2 Children Killed Alongside Father in Head-On Collision in Texas
Ala. Mom Gives Birth to 'Incredibly Rare' Quadruplets – Including 2 Sets of Identical Twins!
Ala. Couple Welcomes 'Incredibly Rare' Quadruplets — Including 2 Sets of Identical Twins!
News Release - Update: Missing Boy Found Safe and Reunited with Family
8-Year-Old Missing for 48 Hours in Michigan State Park Found Safe After Sheltering Under Log
Nonuplets credit AP
World's Only Nonuplets — 5 Girls, 4 Boys — Celebrate Second Birthday at Home: 'A Gift' Says Mom
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Attend F1 Grand Prix in Miami, Showing Support for Rival Teams
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Attend F1 Grand Prix in Miami, Showing Support for Rival Teams
Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu Jitsu Tournament — and Wins Gold and Silver!
Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament — and Wins Gold and Silver Medals: 'Epic'
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
People look at a tourist boat that capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, Monday, May 8, 2023. More than a dozen were killed.
At Least 22 Dead, Including Children, After Tourist Boat Capsizes in India
Elizabegth Hoover
UC Berkeley Professor Apologizes for Falsely Identifying as Native American: 'I Am a White Person'
Dunes and ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting 'Buried Under Several Feet of Sand' in Dune Collapse at N.C. Beach
Latrice Clayton, Mom Who Wanted to Go to West Africa All Her Life Dies on Trip After Catching Malaria, Kids Say
Mom on Trip of a Lifetime Dies After Contracting Malaria and Having Stroke: 'My Best Friend,' Says Daughter