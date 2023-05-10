Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Talks 'Healing' from Cheating Scandal as He and Wife Mark 20th Anniversary

Carl Lentz is giving his followers a life update ahead of the release of an upcoming documentary about Hillsong Church.

The former pastor, 43, opened up about sobriety, marriage, FX's The Secrets of Hillsong docuseries, which he and his wife participated in, and more in an Instagram post shared Tuesday.

Lentz — who was fired from the church in November 2020 for "moral failures" and previously admitted that he had been "unfaithful" to his wife, Laura — said in the post that his family has been his "only priority."

"For the last 3 years my entire focus has been fighting for my wife and my kids," Lentz wrote in the lengthy post. "In order to do that, seeking sobriety and healing had to run parallel with those goals."

"Honestly nothing else mattered," he added. "All I wanted was to prove to my wife and kids that I could show up for them like I had never done before. Although we have a long way to go, with a lot of work, a lot of honesty and a lot of prayer, we have found ourselves in a beautiful, happy and deliberately honest place."

Lentz went on to say that he and wife celebrated their 20th anniversary together on May 5, which he said was made possible "with a lot of work, a lot of honesty and a lot of prayer."

Carl Lentz and wife Laura. Charley Gallay/Getty

Now, Lentz and his wife are awaiting the release of the new FX docuseries The Secrets of Hillsong, which will include "the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their public ouster from the church, according to its webpage.

"Part of the healing from that heartache led us to the decision to be a part of a documentary that we do not control, that we don't have any say in and that we haven't even seen yet," Lentz wrote of the series, which is scheduled to begin airing on May 19.

"We were not interested in blame shifting or responsibility deflection," Lentz went on to say. "We focus on my mistakes and the context for what transpired."

Lentz also confirmed that he is no longer preaching, though he is attending "an amazing church" that he said "loves and supports" his family.

He hopes he can now offer "perspective and insight" when and where possible, both "inside and outside the church."

"I'm not the first man to be in this situation and I won't be the last," Lentz said, "but I can promise you I'll be the guy standing with his arms open wide for anyone who's been on this path of addiction and destruction."

He later added, "Repentance and life change is proven over time with consistent choices and that's a road I look forward to."

Laura reposted her husband's message to her Instagram page, writing, "a little update from us."

Late last year, Laura also shared a statement from her husband on social media that expressed optimism about their future.

"Yep, it has been challenging and hell yeah it's taken a LOT of work the past 22 months (but who's counting 😂) to make our marriage what it has become, & we will never stop working on ourselves, for this marriage and for our kids!" she said in the September 2022 post.

FX's The Secrets of Hillsong premieres May 19.