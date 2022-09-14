Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Says His Family Is 'Together' After Facing a 'Challenging Road'

Carl Lentz is optimistic about the future.

On Wednesday, the former Hillsong Church pastor — who was fired from the church and previously admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife Laura — shared his first post on Instagram since his termination in November 2020.

"Its been a challenging road but we are alive, we are at peace and thanks to the grace of God we are TOGETHER," Lentz, 43, captioned a series of black-and-white images featuring him, Laura and their three children: Ava, Roman and Charlie.

He added, "Not sure what the future holds for us, but we do know that we face it as a family and for that I am so thankful. My deepest thanks to our friends and family that have shown us such unconditional love and grace when we have desperately needed it. Forever grateful.. we are hopeful about what is ahead!"

Laura, whom he married in 2003, reposted the image to her own Instagram and also provided followers with an update on their family.

"Yep, it has been challenging and hell yeah it's taken a LOT of work the past 22 months (but who's counting 😂) to make our marriage what it has become, & we will never stop working on ourselves, for this marriage and for our kids!" she shared.

"I know there are many that don't or would never do what I chose to do, and that's ok, it's not for everyone!! I look forward to sharing our story, how I came to that conclusion and I think it's going to help a lot of people," she continued, adding that she is proud of her husband "for the responsibility he's taken."

She added, "Mostly I'm grateful for a man who humbled himself & didn't try to defend himself, he has kept quiet publically [sic] and he has remained focused on the one thing that matters most-our family!"

One day after Lentz was fired from Hillsong on Nov. 4, 2020, he took "full responsibility" for his actions, admitting to being unfaithful in his marriage.

About two weeks later, a woman named Ranin Karim identified herself as his mistress in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Despite his infidelity, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple was "working very hard" to make their marriage work, and that Laura "has stood by his side" amid the turmoil.

In May last year, Laura marked their wedding anniversary by speaking out for the first time since her husband's cheating scandal.

The mother of three explained that she took a break from social media because it was "not good for [her] soul," and that she'd had to block and delete many users and comments from her posts.

"I have learnt a lot about myself over the past few months. Now more than ever I know the kindness of God, His grace, forgiveness & strength," she wrote in part.

A source close to Lentz told PEOPLE in December 2020 that he was seeking "treatment at an outpatient facility that specializes in depression, anxiety and pastoral burnout."

Lentz is known for running in celebrity circles and notably baptized Justin Bieber years ago, according to a GQ profile published in 2015.

He had been a pastor at the New York location of Hillsong since 2010 and previously attended Hillsong College, the church's training program, which is where he met Laura.