November is the official month dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating the rich and diverse traditions, cultures, and histories of Native people

Everything You Need to Know About Native American Heritage Month

Native American Heritage Month (NAHM), also commonly recognized as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month, takes place in November and is a time to acknowledge and celebrate the rich and diverse traditions, cultures, and histories of Native people.

It's also the time to to educate the general public about the tribes' past and present experiences, raising awareness about the unique challenges Native people have faced historically – and continue to face in the present. The way tribal citizens have worked to conquer and overcome these obstacles are recognized.

Google kicked off the celebration with an interactive Doodle on Nov. 1 to honor the late We:wa – "a revered cultural leader and mediator within the Zuni tribe, devoting their life to the preservation of Zuni traditions and history." The doodle was illustrated by Zuni Pueblo guest artist Mallery Quetawki.

Native American Heritage Month Credit: Google

The month has its roots in a proposed holiday by Dr. Arthur C. Parker, a member of the Seneca tribe, was credited as a significant proponent for setting aside a single day to honor the "First Americans."

When Parker's idea got traction among the Boy Scouts of America and others, the annual Congress of the American Indian Association (led by Rev. Sherman Coolidge, an Arapahoe) "declared the second Saturday of each May as an American Indian Day and contained the first formal appeal for recognition of Indians as citizens," according to the heritage month site. The first "American Indian Day" was declared in May 1916.

It wasn't until President George H. W. Bush approved a House Joint Resolution in 1990 that the day expanded into "National American Indian Heritage Month" in November. Since 1994, U.S. presidents have declared executive orders declaring November the month to annually celebrate.

Through similar Congressional Resolutions, under NAHM and other titles, proclamations have called for groups, organizations, and individuals across the country to take part in appropriate programs, activities, and ceremonies during Noveember.

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Senator and Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs (SCIA), issued a statement on Monday designating November 2021 as National Native American Heritage Month.

Native American Heritage Month Credit: David Ryder/Getty

"This month brings awareness to celebrate, and recognize the many contributions made by Native people in the United States—Alaska Natives, American Indians, and Native Hawaiians—along with other Indigenous peoples in our country from across the globe," said Senator Murkowski.

"From the most northern Native community in the Arctic Slope region to the most southwestern Native community in the Aleut region in Alaska, I welcome what this month brings and hope all will join in the many events celebrating the unique history, culture and traditions of our First peoples," Murkowski said.

Rep. Deb Haaland Rep. Deb Haaland | Credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

This past year, the United States government saw increased inclusion of Native people on a federal level. The past national election saw a record of six Native Americans elected to Congress, while the Biden administration also has made historic strides for indigenous representation and inclusion.

Deb Haaland (Pueblo of Laguna) is the first Native American cabinet member, serving as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior. On Sept. 8, Haaland swore in Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) as Assistant Secretary.

Additionally, the administration committed to the restoration of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah – a space sacred to many of the region's Indigenous nations.

The purpose of the project was completed in an "effort to better protect, conserve, and restore the lands and waters that sustain the health of communities and power our economy," the White House said.

Native American Heritage Month Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Drummers let out a yell as they finish a song during an Indigenous Peoples Day gathering before a march, in Seattle. In 2014, the Seattle City Council voted to stop recognizing Columbus Day and instead turned the second Monday in October into a day of recognition of Native American cultures and peoples Columbus Day Quarrel, Seattle, USA - 09 Oct 2017 Credit: AP/Shutterstock

"It's important that we always remember to honor the resilience, love and strength of our ancestors who brought us to this point in time and to our elders and all of our relatives who continue to be courageous and committed to practicing our sacred traditions through song and prayer," says StrongHearts Native Helpline Director Lori Jump, who is part of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. (StrongHearts Native Helpline is a "24/7 safe, confidential and anonymous domestic, dating and sexual violence helpline for American Indians and Alaska Natives, offering culturally-appropriate support and advocacy.")

Women drummers sing as they lead a march during an Indigenous Peoples Day event, in Seattle. In 2014, the Seattle City Council voted to stop recognizing Columbus Day and instead turned the second Monday in October into a day of recognition of Native American cultures and peoples Indigenous Peoples Day, Seattle, USA - 09 Oct 2017 Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Ways to participate in the celebration:

There are approximately 326 reservations in the United States, making up more than 56 million acres of land, according to the Department of Indian Affairs. Looking for ideas on how to learn more and celebrate?

There are a number of ways in which you can participate in NAHM, including paying a visit to one of the reservations or taking a trip to your local museum. You can also support native-owned businesses and charities.

Click through for more informative and interactive experiences:

Explore over 18,000 photographs from the Bureau of Indian Affairs

Learn about Native art, culture, and community through videos

Sift through National Archives and read posts from the Library of Congress on Native American Heritage

Explore virtual exhibits and collections provided by Native American Heritage Month's website

Listen to the sounds of American Indian music on Smithsonian Folkways

Events taking place throughout the month:

Veterans Day (Nov. 11)

Rock Your Mocs Day (Nov. 15)

White House Tribal Nations Summit (Nov. 15-16)

2021 Native American Languages Summit (Nov. 18-19)

Native American Heritage Day (Nov. 26)

Resolution to Recognize the Students of Indian Boarding Schools