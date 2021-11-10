Everything to Know About Activist Malala Yousafzai's New Husband Asser Malik

He works for the Pakistan Cricket Board

Much like the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malik has a deep passion for cricket.



Malik currently works for the Pakistan Cricket Board — the governing body for the sport in Pakistan, which controls and organizes matches for the country's national team — becoming their High Performance General Manager in May 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to taking the position, Malik was a managing director at a player-management agency, according to ESPN.



In addition to his previous role as an operational manager for the Multan Sultans, a professional cricket franchise in Pakistan, he is a co-founder of the amateur cricket league Last Man Stands in Pakistan.



For the past six years, LMS Pakistan has helped give amateur and recreational players proper experience, and brought the sport to areas where there is a "dearth of cricket infrastructure," per his LinkedIn profile.



In 2018, the team competed in the LMS World Series for the first time. "We will win it for Pakistan," Malik said in a video posted on Facebook at the time. (The LMS World Series was won that year by Sri Lanka.)



Asser Malik and Malala Yousafzai

Yousafzai herself is a big fan of the sport — even giving it a shout-out on her Instagram page.



"Girls' education advocate, @malalafund co-founder, cricket fan," her bio reads.



A post from over the summer also underscores her deep love for cricket, and how playing sports influenced her life's work of advocating for women's rights.



"As a girl, I loved to play cricket with my friends and brothers. But I noticed that boys would throw a slower ball to me, assuming girls were afraid to hit a fast ball," she wrote in a July post. "I always shouted back at them and told them to throw the ball like they would if I were a boy."



"Playing sports helped give me the boldness to be competitive and resilient in my fight for girls' education and equality," she continued.

He graduated from college in 2012

Malik graduated from Aitchison College in Lahore, Pakistan, as well as Lahore University of Management Sciences, where he earned a degree in economics and political science in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.



Meanwhile, Yousafzai graduated from Oxford University in 2020 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

Malik and Yousafzai have known each other for years

Although information about where the couple met and when they started dating is currently unknown, Malik has posted several photos of the pair together over the years.



In 2019, he posted a series of photos from the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that included Yousafzai.



"Best day at @homeofcricket with Waqar Younis, @aslitareen and @malala," he wrote alongside one group snap, while he captioned another shot taken days later, "Rooting for Pakistan."

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik

He always has her back on social media

Over the summer, Malik also took to social media to celebrate the activist's 24th birthday.



"Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala," he captioned a snap of the couple posing together in front of some festive birthday decorations — which also included a very special cardboard cutout of Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan.



"@iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course," he joked.