Evanston, Illinois, is set to become the first U.S. city to compensate Black Americans for loss of generational wealth due to slavery

Illinois City to Distribute $25K in Reparations for Black Residents to Use on Housing

Evanston, Illinois, is on the verge of doing something no other American city has done before: offer reparations to Black residents.

This year, the reparations will be distributed in $25,000 increments, funded by a 3 percent tax on legal recreational marijuana sales, ABC News reported. The money will be used for housing and is meant to counter the "lack of affordability, lack of access to living-wage careers [in the city] and a lack of sense of place," 5th Ward Alderman Robin Rue Simmons told the outlet during a recent episode of Soul of a Nation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In all, $10 million will be distributed to residents for years of systemic racism they've experienced.

Evanston, located just north of Chicago, initially passed the resolution in favor of reparations back in 2019. The effort was spearheaded by Simmons, who said she and historian Dino Robinson traced the town's racist history back to the late 19th century.

"The one comment I hear most often is, 'I did not know,'" she told ABC News. "'I did not know there was segregation in Evanston.' 'I did not know that your housing mortgage is higher than mine but we have the same income.'"

As Simmons explained it, white residents panicked when their increasing Black neighbors created "pockets" around the city. Evanston, then, took up the practice of marking areas with a large Black population in red ink on a map, according to the Brookings Institute. This served as a signal to mortgage lenders, and in turn, those areas had lower levels of investments compared to the white parts of the city. The practice became known as "redlining."

Later, Black residents in Evanston were moved to what would become known as the 5th Ward, segregating them from the wealthier parts of the city.

"The only option to buy in Evanston was basically in the 5th Ward," Robinson told ABC News. "Banks in Evanston would not loan to Black families for housing [and] the real estate agencies would not show you anything other than the 5th Ward."

RELATED VIDEO: Celebs on Activism and the Future of Black Americans

Simmons — who was elected in 2017 — said the effects of redlining are still relevant for Evanston residents in 2021, as white people in the city make nearly double the income and have double the home value.

"The historic redlining impacts our community today," she said, per ABC. "That map still is the map of our concentrated Black community, our disinvestment, our inferior infrastructure."

The first batch of reparations will be going out to residents this spring, ABC reported, and Simmons hopes Illinois and other cities around the country explore similar legislation.

"There is a lifetime of work ahead of me and my children for us to get to justice for the Black community," she said.