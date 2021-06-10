Erin Brockovich's Daughter Opens Up About Toll Mom's Fame Took on Family
Erin Brockovich and daughter Elizabeth appear together in ABC's primetime special The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story
Erin Brockovich's famous settlement and the Julia Roberts-starring movie made her a household name - but back in Brockovich's actual home, it took a toll on her family, she and her daughter reveal in a new interview.
The story of Brockovich, now 60, is well-known Hollywood lore: she helped the residents of Hinkley, California win a $333 million groundwater contamination settlement with the energy company Pacific Gas & Electric, a journey that got the Oscar-winning movie treatment with help from Roberts in 2000.
But at home - where she was raising three children - Brockovich's time in the spotlight "had a big toll," she says in the upcoming ABC primetime special The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story, which chronicles her return to Hinkley for the first time in 10 years.
"I mean, I had to work. I wasn't making a fortune," she says in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "I didn't see them as often. I think it was tough on them."
RELATED: Erin Brockovich Reveals How Her Dyslexia - and Doubters - Shaped Her Citizen Activism Career
Joining her in the interview is daughter Elizabeth, 30, who says her mom's extended periods away from home took some serious adjustment.
"I was just a little girl that had never dealt with anything like this," she says. "So when my mom's movie came out, it was just, she was gone a lot, more than normal."
Brockovich - who is also mom to son Matt, 38, and daughter Katie, 36 - jokes that she did instill her youngest child with at least one life lesson: how to get divorced (Brockovich split from her third husband Eric Ellis in 2012).
"I'm pretty good at that now," Elizabeth jokes. "She's really just taught me how to - you fall down, you get back up."
RELATED: Erin Brockovich Speaks Out After Mich. Agrees to Pay $600M to Flint Water Victims: 'A Great Day'
Despite setbacks, Elizabeth, now a mom of three herself, says all's well that ends well.
"How did I turn out? I think I'm okay," she says with a laugh. "I'm still a little all over the place. Having three kids, and my oldest with special needs, at 30 is a lot. But I think I turned out okay."
The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story airs on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
